Worker Relocation Incentive Program Application Now Open

$3 Million in Incentive Grants Now Available for People Moving to Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has officially launched the Worker Relocation Incentive Program, which will provide incentive grants to defray moving costs for out of state people relocating to Vermont. The program and $3 million in funding were passed as part of ACT 183 by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session.

“Given our state’s workforce shortage, we need to use every strategy we have to recruit new workers and taxpayers to our state and similar relocation programs have proven successful in the past,” said ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “This program alone won’t solve our demographic challenges, but it is a piece of the puzzle as we continue our work to roll out additional housing and economic development programs.”

The Worker Relocation Incentive Program will provide grants of up to $7,500 to both new workers (moving to Vermont to take a Vermont job) and remote workers (moving to Vermont and bringing their job with them). This new program has expanded to include all occupations to better serve employers needs across all sectors. The program also includes a pre-approval process for those who have not yet moved to the state. The pre-approval process informs applicants prior to moving if they are eligible to receive a grant once they relocate, and it reserves funding to pay their grant once they complete their move and submit the required verification documentation.

“In giving workers the ability to look into eligibility and determine if they are approved for an incentive grant prior to relocating, we hope that may tip the scales in terms of that individual or family ultimately moving here,” said Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein.

The application for the program is now live at the ThinkVermont website and people can begin to apply or get pre-approved. The program is first come first served and submitting an application does not guarantee a grant. The only way to reserve funding is through the pre-approval process.

Since 2018, through programs developed by the Vermont Legislature, the State of Vermont has awarded $1,780,000 in relocation grants to attract new residents, grow the workforce, and provide support to Vermont employers. In total, 435 new workers and their families have moved to Vermont utilizing these programs.

For further program details, eligibility requirements, and FAQs, please visit the relocation page at ThinkVermont.com.