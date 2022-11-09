Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,239 in the last 365 days.

Worker Relocation Incentive Program Application Now Open

$3 Million in Incentive Grants Now Available for People Moving to Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has officially launched the Worker Relocation Incentive Program, which will provide incentive grants to defray moving costs for out of state people relocating to Vermont. The program and $3 million in funding were passed as part of ACT 183 by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session.

“Given our state’s workforce shortage, we need to use every strategy we have to recruit new workers and taxpayers to our state and similar relocation programs have proven successful in the past,” said ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “This program alone won’t solve our demographic challenges, but it is a piece of the puzzle as we continue our work to roll out additional housing and economic development programs.”

The Worker Relocation Incentive Program will provide grants of up to $7,500 to both new workers (moving to Vermont to take a Vermont job) and remote workers (moving to Vermont and bringing their job with them). This new program has expanded to include all occupations to better serve employers needs across all sectors. The program also includes a pre-approval process for those who have not yet moved to the state. The pre-approval process informs applicants prior to moving if they are eligible to receive a grant once they relocate, and it reserves funding to pay their grant once they complete their move and submit the required verification documentation.

“In giving workers the ability to look into eligibility and determine if they are approved for an incentive grant prior to relocating, we hope that may tip the scales in terms of that individual or family ultimately moving here,” said Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein.

The application for the program is now live at the ThinkVermont website and people can begin to apply or get pre-approved. The program is first come first served and submitting an application does not guarantee a grant. The only way to reserve funding is through the pre-approval process.

Since 2018, through programs developed by the Vermont Legislature, the State of Vermont has awarded $1,780,000 in relocation grants to attract new residents, grow the workforce, and provide support to Vermont employers. In total, 435 new workers and their families have moved to Vermont utilizing these programs.

For further program details, eligibility requirements, and FAQs, please visit the relocation page at ThinkVermont.com.

You just read:

Worker Relocation Incentive Program Application Now Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.