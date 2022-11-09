Four Justices Poised to Keep Seats on the California Supreme Court

Four Justices Poised to Keep Seats on the California Supreme CourtAnonymous (not verified)
Voters on Tuesday were poised to approve Patricia Guerrero’s selection as California’s next chief justice while also voting to retain three of her colleagues on the state Supreme Court.
