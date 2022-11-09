While we wait for the final votes to be tallied on this Election Day, here’s a question: Can you name the three branches of government? If so, then congratulations. You’re part of the 56% of American adults who could do the same when asked in a 2021 survey conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. The survey also found that 20% of the country couldn’t even name one branch.
Opinion: Nervous about election results? You should be. Americans hardly know anything about civics
