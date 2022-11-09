Submit Release
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28) on his re-election

As a bipartisan organization, the USHBC supports people and policies who are committed to America’s small business community.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), congratulates Congressman Henry Cuellar for his re-election in Texas’ Twenty-Eighth Congressional District. As a bipartisan organization, the USHBC supports people and policies who are committed to America’s small business community.

“This nation needs more pragmatic leaders, like Congressman Cuellar, who have the courage to reach across the aisle and find common sense solutions. We are delighted by his recent victory and are proud of his commitment to putting people before partisan politics. His efforts have transformed South Texas and we look forward to seeing what his next term will bring” said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC.

The U.S. Hispanic Business Council strongly endorsed Congressman Cuellar on November 4th, 2022.

About the United States Hispanic Business Council

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.

