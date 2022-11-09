Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series presents Charlie Hayes

Page Content

GALESBURG – The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series concludes Sunday, Nov. 13 with a performance by Charlie Hayes at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.

A singer, songwriter, teacher and recording artist, Hayes makes his living as a professional musician. Current musical pursuits include The Night Life Band. A multi-instrumentalist, his set will include classic songs on acoustic guitar and piano.

Hayes’ appearance will be the final performance of the 2022 Songbag Concert Series. The performance will be in the Sandburg site’s barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show starts at 2 p.m. with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested to help offset the cost of the performance.

The 2022 Sandburg Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation. The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which operates the Sandburg site.