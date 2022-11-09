The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers is Giving Away 200 Thanksgiving Meals in Myrtle Beach
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers has partnered with Associated Charities to give 200 less fortunate families a meal on Thanksgiving.
I've wanted to provide Thanksgiving meals for years and am excited to make it a reality. This is what we’re about, making a difference and helping our community. I’d love to make this an annual event.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that we will be donating 200 turkeys. Registration is going on now to receive a full frozen turkey, corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, and bread, along with a pot holder, measuring cup, recipe book and tote bag for Thanksgiving.
— Justin Lovely
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers are working in collaboration with Associated Charities Myrtle Beach this holiday season to assist in providing for those in need. With the holidays fast approaching, it’s easy for those who are fortunate to forget about those who may not have everything they need to stay warm, full, and comfortable. Every now and then, we all need a little help. When we go through hard times, our communities are often there to support us. Now it’s our turn to do the same. That’s why our Myrtle Beach personal injury lawyers take the time every year to ensure that local charities have all the supplies they need to provide.
Associated Charities Myrtle Beach is one of the charities The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers is dedicated to working with. We do monthly community service projects in our area and it's important to the firm to not only be involved in the community, but to make a positive difference where we can. Associated Charities was one of the nonprofits that we chose to volunteer at this year. Our firm not only helped to organize and hang clothing items, but each employee went through their personal belongings at home and donated to the organization.
In order for us to be successful, we must give back to our communities and those who are in need. Having lived in Myrtle Beach for a number of years, we are familiar with the community's willingness to step up and assist anyone in need. We understand that the holidays are not the only time that our community members may be in need, therefore we strive to provide for our community not just during the holiday season, but year round as well. In an effort to support and serve our community and local charities. Associated Charities is assisting us in our efforts by registering individuals in need at their location.
Associated Charities will act as registrar and the pickup location on the day of. If you wish to donate, or register to receive, you can do so at:
742 Lumber Street, South Carolina 29577
Turkey pick up will be held on November 21, 2022
4:00pm - 7:00pm
Help Associated Charities Serve The Community This Holiday Season
Although the holidays are a time for spreading love and cheer, we can still feel overwhelmed because of the hustle and bustle of the season. When we are busy preparing gifts for our loved ones, we tend to overlook those who are struggling just to get by. The reasons why you should donate this year are numerous, as are the ways in which you can do so. There is no doubt that giving back is one of life’s most important principles.
With the pandemic not far behind us, the importance of giving back has been magnified. There is an increase in the demand for services from those in need while funding has dried up for many nonprofits and community organizations. Charity donations are often made by people who believe in the cause or who have been touched by it in some way previously, but donations can be made by anyone who feels the call to do so. This holiday season, Associated Charities Myrtle Beach can use your help to meet their needs by checking items off their list, which is a perfect opportunity to assist them in their mission of serving the community. By donating to Associated Charities Myrtle Beach this holiday season, you can assist those in need without spending more money or time than you can spare.
Associated Charities is a volunteer-operated nonprofit charity that has been assisting the homeless and impoverished within the Myrtle Beach community for over 70 years. They accept donations of all kinds, with the exception of furniture and mattresses. All donations can be dropped off:
Monday through Friday from 9:00 am until Noon
Donation bin is located at the end of the building for after hours drop offs.
Associated Charities is always in need of donations and specific items such as hygiene products to assist those in the community. Associated Charities needs list can be found on their website, but currently, they are asking for donations of:
Men's Sneakers (all sizes)
T-Shirts (all sizes)
Insect Repellant
Sunglasses
Ladies Shorts
Adult Sized Backpacks
Reading Glasses
If you have any of these items and wish to donate them, please let the volunteer at the receiving door know before dropping any of these items off.
About The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers
The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers has been representing clients in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas with personal injury cases in South Carolina. All our attorneys and our staff of paralegals are fully committed to supporting each client as if they were assisting a family member.
If you have been injured in a car accident and suffered a personal injury or if you’re looking for a Camp Lejeuene cancer case lawyer, the personal injury lawyers in South Carolina at The Lovely Law Firm Injury Lawyers can help. Justin M. Lovely and Amy S. Lawrence are experienced personal injury lawyers who can help.
