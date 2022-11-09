World Council of Optometry Dry Eye Disease Education Initiative Website Now Available
WCO and Alcon Resource Features On-Demand Webinars, In-Practice Tools and Resources, and Faculty InsightsST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Council of Optometry (WCO) and Alcon have launched an online resource in support of their global, evidence-based dry eye disease education initiative. The website, dryeye.worldcouncilofoptometry.info, features on-demand webinars presented by world-renowned faculty, in-practice tools including clinical studies and white papers, and other professional development resources.
World Council of Optometry President-elect Dr. Sandra Block said, “Our new website presents the latest dry eye disease data and science to the entire optometric community through trusted information and tools. Of value no matter the size of your practice or the length of your experience, these resources offer practical measures to help improve patients’ quality of life.”
The first on-demand Dry Eye Spotlight webinar, “Dry Eye Disease Mitigation,” is now available on the website, following its debut yesterday. Presented by Professors Jennifer Craig, Lyndon Jones, and James Wolffsohn, the lively discussion focuses on understanding the prevalence and etiology of dry eye, associated risk factors, and how to triage patients presenting with symptoms.
Registration for future live chat-enabled Dry Eye Spotlight webinars will open in the weeks before the debut of each. These include “Dry Eye Disease Measurement” on January 17, 2023, “Dry Eye Disease Management” on March 8, 2023, and the “Dry Eye Disease Wheel Tool” on May 16, 2023. On-demand versions then become active the following day.
In-practice tools available on the website include articles, reports, and clinical studies that explore the three main pillars of dry eye disease mitigation, measurement, and management. This collection of practical tools will be updated regularly.
A featured blog from the initiative’s faculty members and guest bloggers will present their latest observations to participants.
WCO and Alcon partnered to develop the dry eye disease education initiative to raise optometrists’ understanding of dry eye disease and deliver resources on practical management. Dry eye disease is a chronic condition and can be quite painful. Approximately 1.4 billion people are affected by dry eye symptoms worldwide, with reports of increased occurrence aligning with notable factors such as increasing use of technology, environmental triggers, and an aging population.
About the World Council of Optometry
The World Council of Optometry (WCO) is an international membership-based non-profit organization for individual optometrists, industry professionals and optometric organizations that envisions a world where optometry makes high quality eye health and vision care accessible to all people. Its mission is to facilitate the development of optometry around the world and support optometrists in promoting eye health and vision care as a human right through advocacy, education, policy development and humanitarian outreach. To learn more, please visit www.worldcouncilofoptometry.info or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Alcon
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
