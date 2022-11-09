National Family Law Firm, Whitbeck Bennett, Continues Expanding with Addition of Stuart Skok Esq.
Ms. Skok is a family law attorney licensed in Maryland, D.C., and Colorado with over 25 years of experience.
As a parent of a special needs child, I am committed to advancing awareness and inclusion of disabled children and adults in communities through outreach programs with my son.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National family law firm, Whitbeck Bennett, continues to expand its nationwide reach with the addition of Stuart Skok, Esq. whom will serve in an Of Counsel capacity in the Rockville, Maryland office.
— Stuart Skok Esq., Partner, Whitbeck Bennett
With over 25 years of experience, Ms. Skok, who is the owner and principal of Stuart Skok Law LLC, is a family law attorney licensed in Maryland, D.C., and Colorado. After living most of her life in Maryland, she now primarily lives in Colorado, with frequent trips back to the east coast for work and family visits. Stuart is highly qualified to handle all matters related to divorce, parenting, separation, domestic violence, separation and prenuptial agreements, and post-divorce modification. She also has expertise with cases involving special needs children, having a son with Down Syndrome, and going through her own divorce. Ms. Skok firmly believes in alternative dispute resolution methods to resolve family law cases out of court whenever possible.
John Whitbeck, founder and Managing Partner of Whitbeck Bennett, launched the firm in April 2020 with aspirations to seek out future locations for expanding its practice to reach families across the Nation. The family law firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life’s most difficult times.
"Stuart and I have worked together previously, and I have always been impressed by her professionalism and knowledge of the law,” stated Whitbeck. He went on to say, “[h]er experience and passion for her clients are excellent additions to our Rockville, Maryland office. I look forward to continuing to grow our practice in the great state of Maryland with Stuart.”
Whitbeck Bennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family, Whitbeck Bennett's mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. Whitbeck Bennett's practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
"I am excited to join forces with Whitbeck Bennett, due to the firm’s unique complement of legal expertise in the key areas affecting families, from divorce and custody to mental health, guardianship, special education, and estate planning,” wrote Skok. "In addition, as a parent of a special needs child, I am committed to advancing awareness and inclusion of disabled children and adults in communities through outreach programs with my son, in line with the pursuits and values at Whitbeck Bennett."
To learn more about Whitbeck Bennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.
Whitbeck Bennett– Whitbeck Bennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. Whitbeck Bennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
