Gov. Lujan Grisham makes Bernalillo County Metro Court appointment

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced the appointment of Shonetta Estrada to fill a judicial vacancy on the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

Estrada currently serves as a senior trial attorney in the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office, prosecuting serious violent felony crimes, including homicides. She previously worked for the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General, and the Law Offices of the Public Defender. Estrada is a graduate of both the University of New Mexico and the UNM School of Law and was admitted to the New Mexico bar in 2018.

Estrada fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Sandra Engle.