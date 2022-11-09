Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,845 in the last 365 days.

Researchers design treatment to protect bones during cancer therapy

Approximately 50% of all cancer patients receive radiation therapy — a treatment that uses electrically charged particles to kill cancer cells. Although radiotherapy beams are aimed directly at the tumor, surrounding healthy tissue can be damaged. Bone damage, for example, affects about 75% of patients receiving radiation.

Now, University of Central Florida materials science engineers Melanie Coathup and Sudipta Seal have designed an artificial enzyme, a cerium oxide nanoparticle, that protects bones against damage from radiation. The enzyme has also shown abilities to improve bone regeneration, reduce loss of blood cells and help kill cancer cells.

Their study, a collaboration with Oakland University, North Carolina A&T University, the University of Sheffield and University of Huddersfield, is published in Bioactive Materials. The U.S. National Science Foundation provided support for the research with two awards through its Major Research Instrumentation Program.

The body's natural defense against radiation is a group of enzymes called antioxidants, but this defense system gets easily overwhelmed by radiation and on its own cannot protect the body from damage. Seal designed the nanoparticle, which mimics the activity of these antioxidants and has a stronger defense mechanism in protecting cells against DNA damage.

The study also showed that the treatment helped kill cancer cells, possibly due to an increase in acidity, and protected against the loss of white and red blood cells. A low white and red blood cell count means the patient is more susceptible to opportunistic infection, less able to fight cancer, and is more fatigued. Another finding is that the nanoparticle enhanced healthy cells' ability to produce more antioxidants, reduced inflammation, and promoted bone formation.

Future research will seek to determine appropriate dosage and administration of the nanoparticle and further explore how it helps to kill cancer cells. The researchers will focus their studies in the context of breast cancer, as women are more susceptible to bone damage than men.

You just read:

Researchers design treatment to protect bones during cancer therapy

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.