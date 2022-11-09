LDH to hold vaccination event in Baker

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) Region 2 (Capital Area) will host a flu and COVID-19 vaccination event on Tuesday, November 8, to ensure Louisianans have access to both vaccines. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your family against influenza (flu) and COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines (primary series and the COVID-19 bivalent boosters) will be available.

The flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.

Onsite Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following location (no appointment needed):

Baker City Park: Tuesday, November 8, 2022; 3325 Groom Road, Baker

Flu vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma.

COVID-19 vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.