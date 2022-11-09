Submit Release
MassDOT to Host Two Virtual Public Meetings for the Cape Cod Bridges Program 

BostonThe Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be hosting two virtual public information meetings for the Cape Cod Bridges Program at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, and on Thursday, November 17. The purpose of these virtual public meetings is to provide the public with updates on the proposed program.

At the public meetings, the program team will present updates on the status of the program, bridge types under consideration and next steps. There will be an opportunity for public comments and questions following the formal presentation. All views and comments submitted in response to the meeting will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible. Meeting materials will also be available on the program website following the meetings.

Information regarding the meeting, including the registration link, is available online at: https://www.mass.gov/massdot-highway-design-public-hearings. Once registered, individuals will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with information about joining the webinar.

The proposed program consists of replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, as well as improvements to the approach roadway networks to address the multimodal deficiencies within the Cape Cod Canal area.

For more information on the Cape Cod Bridges Program, please visit the website: https://www.mass.gov/cape-bridges.

