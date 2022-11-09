Data Mynt and Alibaba Cloud Announce Partnership to Accelerate Crypto and Cloud Adoption in Africa and Latin America
With the massive adoption we’re seeing in our markets, this partnership supports Data Mynt and Alibaba Cloud’s international strategy while solving major pain points for their Cloud customer base.”NIGERIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership includes three parts: first, enabling Alibaba Cloud customers to pay for their Cloud services using Data Mynt’s crypto as currency option; second, listing and selling Data Mynt services to Cloud customers on Alibaba Cloud International Marketplace; and third, bringing advanced, secure and reliable cloud and web3.0 services and technologies to businesses in Africa, Latin America and beyond.
With over 200,000,000 consumers and businesses buying and owning cryptocurrency for purchasing power in emerging markets where multiple exchange rates and capital controls plague businesses; card decline rates top 70%; cross border payment settlement times reach 7 days, Data Mynt unlocks the efficiency and security of multi-currency blockchain payments for Alibaba Cloud and its customers.
Through its on the ground team and local presence, Data Mynt today supports on and offline businesses across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Mexico, and the Philippines.
“With the massive adoption we’re seeing in African and Latin American markets, this partnership supports both Data Mynt and Alibaba Cloud’s emerging markets strategies while solving major pain points for Alibaba Cloud's customer base today.” said Alex Christian, CEO of Data Mynt.
According to Selina Yuan, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International President, "Partners have always been a key focus for Alibaba Cloud, and we are committed to providing them with strong support for our ongoing co-creation and value-add - both technologically and commercially - to further empower our customers."
About Data Mynt
With Data Mynt, you can run your business from your pocket using secure, compliant crypto as currency payments and financial operations infrastructure. Its suite of business tracking, notifications, wallet, fiat on off ramps, customer engagement, and payment solutions offers businesses of all sizes an easy approach to growing your business free from traditional cryptocurrency volatility and the usual risks and costs of traditional payment methods such as cards. Learn more:
About Alibaba Cloud
Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba maintained its position as the third leading public cloud IaaS service provider globally since 2018, according to IDC. Alibaba is the world’s third leading and Asia Pacific’s leading IaaS provider by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner. With its international operations headquartered in Singapore, Alibaba Cloud had over $9.2b in revenue in 2020 and over 4 million paying customers including Ford Motor Co, IBM’s Red Hat, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise across 200 countries, including services and data centers in the United States.
Rufus Giwa
Data Mynt
info@datamynt.com