Data Mynt’s Announces Its 500th Business Customer is Accepting and Sending Crypto as Currency

LAGOS, NIGERIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since launching its crypto as currency solutions for businesses, Data Mynt has enabled its 500th customer, an IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group) property in Mexico City, to accept payments from millions of crypto customers and also send payments to team and suppliers globally.

With over 200,000,000 consumers buying and owning cryptocurrency in the same emerging markets where Visa and Mastercard card decline rates top 70% and cross border payment settlement times reach 7 days, Data Mynt unlocks the efficiency and security of multi-currency blockchain payments for its business customers.

Through its on the ground team and local presence, Data Mynt today supports on and offline businesses across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Mexico, and the Philippines.

“Our localized product, go to market approach and customer understanding is solving acute pain points for traditionally underserved businesses.” said Alex Christian, CEO of Data Mynt.

Interested businesses and resellers may sign up by downloading the Google Play Store and iOS App Store apps .

About Data Mynt

With Data Mynt, you can run your business from your pocket using secure, compliant crypto as currency payments and financial operations infrastructure. Its suite of business tracking, notifications, wallet, fiat on off ramps, customer engagement, and payment solutions offers businesses of all sizes an easy approach to growing your business free from traditional cryptocurrency volatility and the usual risks and costs of traditional payment methods such as cards.

