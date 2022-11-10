WebSell Awarded Best Value in 2022 for E-commerce Software

Submit Release
We go the extra mile for retailers whenever we can. This recognition shows how much they value the total package they get with WebSell, from the platform itself to our services and excellent support.”
— Donogh Roche
TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebSell has been awarded Best Value for 2022 in the e-commerce software category by Capterra. The e-commerce platform has scored particularly highly in the ‘Value for Money’ criterion for 2022, based on reviews submitted by users of WebSell. This resulted in Capterra rewarding the business with a unique ‘Best Value’ identifier for 2022.

WebSell is a company with over 16 years of experience in the e-commerce industry, and was acquired by Volaris Group in 2021. Their software specializes in both creating and integrating e-commerce websites with Point of Sale and ERP systems to make managing online stores easier. The business recently announced a technology partnership with Canadian-based ERP system Windward System Five to expand their integration offerings.

To go with its unique software, WebSell provides additional services to its customers to help them grow and succeed online. WebSell offers a host of digital marketing services like PPC, SEO, and email marketing, as well as design services to help retailers with the look and feel of their stores. The platform additionally provides a dedicated support team which allows customers to have their issues solved by real people.

“We’re delighted to receive the Best Value recognition from Capterra and we thank our customers for their valuable feedback”, said Donogh Roche, Managing Director at WebSell. “We go the extra mile for retailers whenever we can. It shows how much they value the total package they get with WebSell, from the platform itself to our services and excellent support. It’s also a testament to the quality of work that each team delivers, and I want to thank them all.”

Businesses interested in learning more about WebSell’s e-commerce platform and services can find out more and request a live demo via WebSell.io.

About WebSell

Founded in 2005, WebSell is an e-commerce platform that helps retailers drive sales and revenue through online channels. WebSell delivers e-commerce solutions to customers all over the world from its base in Cork, Ireland. WebSell also has offices in the US and Poland Learn more at www.websell.io.

