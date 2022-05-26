WebSell and Windward Software Announce New Technology Partnership
WebSell and Windward Software have announced their partnership with the integration of the WebSell e-commerce platform with ERP system Windward System Five
Integrating with System Five connects WebSell to a whole new cohort of North American & Australian retailers, who we’re excited to serve and to help grow their online presence.”TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebSell and Windward Software have announced a new technology partnership which will transform how businesses sell online. The WebSell e-commerce platform now integrates directly with Windward System Five, the adaptable Point of Sale and ERP system from Windward Software.
The new e-commerce and POS solution represents the first technology collaboration between the two companies since WebSell was acquired by Volaris Group in 2021. Windward Software is also owned by Volaris Group.
Windward System Five is used in-store by hundreds of B2C and B2B retailers across the United States, Canada, and Australia. WebSell is excited to come on board as the powerful and fully integrated e-commerce option recommended by Windward Software. The new combined offering lets retailers of all sizes turn their store into an omnichannel business.
“We’re excited to announce our Windward System Five integration. We have worked very closely with Windward to create a POS integration that will be sure to please customers”, said Donogh Roche, Managing Director at WebSell. “Integrating with System Five connects WebSell to a whole new cohort of North American & Australian retailers, who we’re excited to serve and to help grow their online presence.”
“The work we have done with WebSell offers new business opportunities and alternatives for growth to retailers using Windward System Five,” said Erna Hansen, General Manager of Windward Software Systems Inc. “The typical Windward customer now has access to the powerful e-commerce and marketing solutions provided by WebSell within the ERP they know and love, Windward System Five.”
Businesses interested in learning more about the new e-commerce integration can find out more and request a live demo via WebSell.io or WindwardSoftware.com.
About WebSell
Founded in 2005, WebSell is an e-commerce platform that helps retailers drive sales and revenue through online channels. WebSell delivers e-commerce solutions to customers all over the world from its base in Cork, Ireland. WebSell also has offices in the US and Poland. Learn more at www.websell.io.
About Windward System Five
Founded in 1984, Windward Software develops integrated business management solutions for independent retail and wholesale businesses. Its flagship product, Windward System Five combines the functions of Point of Sale, Inventory Control, CRM, Accounting & E-commerce, and places it into one unified platform. Windward Software is based in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada and primarily services North America and Australia. Learn more at www.windwardsoftware.com.
