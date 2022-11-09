WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT OPEN ENROLLMENT

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

11/9/2022

The open enrollment period for 2023 health insurance coverage through marketplaces and other individual plans began on November 1.

Consumers in many states, including Alabama, use the federal marketplace through healthcare.gov. Open enrollment for healthcare.gov runs from Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan . 15, 2023. However, if you want coverage by Jan. 1, 2023 and to avoid a coverage gap, you need to enroll by Dec. 15.

Those who currently have marketplace coverage, or will need it in 2023, should make time to shop for plans. If you already have coverage through a marketplace plan, review your information to make sure it is accurate. You can update your application with any income and household changes. You might qualify for a different amount of financial assistance or find a different plan that costs less and/or better meets your needs.

The NAIC’s Health Insurance Shopping Tool provides a three-step process to compare different health insurance policies. Use the tool to understand how different policies support your healthcare needs.

What to Look For

If your plan is no longer available in 2023, you should receive a notice from your insurer and the marketplace. Even if your plan is continuing, it pays to shop around and check whether the doctors and/or hospitals your family uses are in the plan’s networks.

If you’re looking for a new plan, there are four categories of health insurance plans to choose from on the marketplace—bronze, silver, gold and platinum. They're broken down by how costs are shared between you and your insurer. A fifth category, catastrophic, is available for consumers under 30 years of age or who face a hardship in accessing the other plans. Learn more about the different plans and network types.

If you have questions about the health insurance marketplace in Alabama, contact the Consumer Services Division of the Alabama Department of Insurance at 334-241-4141 or visit our live chat at www.aldoi.gov.



More Information

Avoid Common Pitfalls During Medicare and Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment

2023 Affordable Care Act Final Rates