The prevalence of Graft vs. Host Disease has been rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for the treatment options. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of graft versus host disease and the increase in the approval of new drugs. The Companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Biocon, MaaT Pharma, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelveInsight Estimates a Promising Picture of Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline Space Landscape as Key 60+ Pharma Companies Working in the Space

DelveInsight’s 'Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline graft vs. host disease therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the graft vs. host disease pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s graft vs. host disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 65+ pipeline therapies for graft vs. host disease treatment.

Key graft vs. host disease companies such as Biocon, medac GmbH, MaaT Pharma, ElsaLys Biotech, Glia, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, ASC Therapeutics, SCM Lifescience, REGiMMUNE, Roche, VectivBio, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Amgen, Pfizer, Medsenic, Xenothera, Xenikos, AltruBio Inc., Biogen, OncoImmune, Inc., Cellect Biotechnology, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dystrogen Therapeutics, CTI BioPharma, Ossium Health, Inc., Orca Biosystems, Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., Cellenkos, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ImStem Biotechnology, Rheos Medicines, Equillium, Cellestia Biotech, Genentech, Humanigen, CSL Behring, ADIENNE, and others are evaluating new drugs for graft vs. host disease to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising graft vs. host disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Itolizumab, MC 0518, MaaT013, Inolimomab, PG101, Axatilimab, ASC930, SCM CGH, Alpha galactosylceramide liposomal, Obinutuzumab, Apraglutide, TQ 05105, Efavaleukin alfa, Glasdegib, Arsenic trioxide, LIS1, TQ 05105, T-Guard, Neihulizumab, Natalizumab, EQ001, CD24-Fc, ApoGraft, Acalabrutinib, BMS-986004, DT 202, Pacritinib, OSSM-001, OrcaGraft, SYN-004, CK 0805, CPI 818, Research programme: human embryonic stem cell based therapeutics, RHX-317, CB 103, Efmarodocokin Alfa, Lenzilumab, Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT), Begesand, and others.

In October 2022, Mesoblast Limited announced that it had submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) substantial new information on clinical and potency assay items identified in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) received from FDA in September 2020 to the Biologics License Application (BLA) for remestemcel-L in the treatment of children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD).

In August 2022, Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie's Imbruvica gained FDA approval for kids ages 1-11 with chronic graft-versus-host disease. It is the first treatment option for this age group. The FDA first signed off on Imbruvica's use for those 12 and older with cGVHD in 2017.

In June 2022, Xenikos B.V. announced the enrollment of the first patient in a global pivotal Phase III clinical study designed to evaluate T-Guard versus ruxolitinib for treating patients with Grade III or IV steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD) following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT).

In May 2022, Novartis announced the European Commission (EC) had approved Jakavi (ruxolitinib) for treating patients aged 12 years and older with acute or chronic GvHD who have an inadequate response to corticosteroids or other systemic therapies.The approval of Jakavi follows the positive opinion granted in March by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency, based on the Phase III REACH2 and REACH3 trials in which Jakavi demonstrated superiority in overall response rate (ORR) compared to best available therapy (BAT).

In March 2022, VectivBio Holding AG announced that it had entered two agreements that would strengthen the company's balance sheet and expand apraglutide's commercial potential beyond VectivBio's core markets in the US and EU. The company entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting GLP-2 analog, for treating short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF), steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and future indications in Japan.

In March 2022, Equillium commenced the Phase III EQUATOR clinical trial of itolizumab to treat acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) patients.The placebo-controlled, randomized, multicentre, double-blind trial will compare the safety and efficacy of intravenous doses of itolizumab against placebo as a first-line treatment for aGVHD plus corticosteroids.

The GvHD pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage GvHD drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the GvHD clinical trial landscape.

Graft vs. Host Disease Overview

Graft vs. host disease (GvHD) is a systemic disorder that occurs when the graft's immune cells recognize the host as foreign and attack the recipient's body cells. "Graft" refers to transplanted or donated tissue, and "host" refers to the recipient's tissues. It is a common side effect of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HCT).

The common graft vs. host disease symptoms includes skin rash, decoloration of the skin, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and others. Long-term immunosuppressive medications are typically used for graft vs. host disease treatment. As the immune system will be suppressed for an extended period, fungal, bacterial, and viral infections are a significant risk with this graft vs. host disease treatment option. The chronic graft vs. host disease treatment can take months or years.





A snapshot of the Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

GvHD Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Itolizumab Biocon Phase III CD6 antigen inhibitors Intravenous T-Guard Xenikos Phase III T lymphocyte inhibitors; Protein synthesis inhibitors Intravenous MaaT013 MaaT Pharma Phase III Bacteria replacements; Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators Rectal Axatilimab Syndax Pharmaceuticals Phase II Macrophage colony stimulating factor receptor antagonists Intravenous TQ 05105 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Phase I/II Janus kinase-2 inhibitors Oral

Graft vs. Host Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The graft vs. host disease pipeline report proffers an integral view of GvHD disease emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global GvHD Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination GvHD Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III GvHD Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous GvHD Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Small molecule, Cell Therapy, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Small molecule, Cell Therapy, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy GvHD Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Bacteria replacements, Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators, Janus kinase-2 inhibitors, CD6 antigen inhibitors, Interleukin 2 receptor antagonists, Macrophage colony stimulating factor receptor antagonists, Regulatory T-lymphocyte replacements, Cell replacements, MALT1 protein inhibitors.

Key Graft vs. Host Disease Companies: Biocon, medac GmbH, MaaT Pharma, ElsaLys Biotech, Glia, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, ASC Therapeutics, SCM Lifescience, REGiMMUNE, Roche, VectivBio, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Amgen, Pfizer, Medsenic, Xenothera, Xenikos, AltruBio Inc., Biogen, Equillium, OncoImmune, Inc., Cellect Biotechnology, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dystrogen Therapeutics, CTI BioPharma, Ossium Health, Inc., Orca Biosystems, Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., Cellenkos, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, ImStem Biotechnology, Rheos Medicines, Cellestia Biotech, Genentech, Humanigen, CSL Behring, ADIENNE, and others.

Key Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline Therapies: Itolizumab, MC 0518, MaaT013, Inolimomab, PG101, Axatilimab, ASC930, SCM CGH, Alpha galactosylceramide liposomal, Obinutuzumab, Apraglutide, TQ 05105, Efavaleukin alfa, Glasdegib, Arsenic trioxide, LIS1, TQ 05105, T-Guard, Neihulizumab, Natalizumab, EQ001, CD24-Fc, ApoGraft, Acalabrutinib, BMS-986004, DT 202, Pacritinib, OSSM-001, OrcaGraft, SYN-004, CK 0805, CPI 818, Research programme: human embryonic stem cell based therapeutics, RHX-317, CB 103, Efmarodocokin Alfa, Lenzilumab, Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT), Begesand, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Graft vs. Host Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Itolizumab: Biocon 8. Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Axatilimab: Syndax Pharmaceuticals 9. Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 CB 103: Cellestia Biotech 10. Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Graft vs. Host Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

