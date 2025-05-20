Chronic Total Occlusion Market Size to Surpass USD 42.21 Billion by 2031, Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Fuels | The Insight Partners

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The chronic total occlusion market comprises a vast array of products that are expected to register growth in the coming years.

US & Canada, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the chronic total occlusion market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and strategic initiatives by market players.

The global Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and advancements in minimally invasive procedures. Top key players include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo, Abbott, and Philips. North America leads the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing healthcare investments and an expanding patient base.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The chronic total occlusion market is expected to reach US$ 42.21 billion by 2031 from US$ 24.46 billion in 2021; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2031. Chronic total occlusion is a condition in which the coronary artery blockage due to atherosclerosis and the restricted blood flow to the heart can lead to chest pain and heart attacks, leading to various other complications. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders owing to the increasing aging population and changing lifestyle, along with surging initiatives by market players, contribute to the market growth.



2. Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs): The rise in CVD patients has increased the demand for advanced treatments such as chronic total occlusions (CTO). This demand has led to a significant increase in the use of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, particularly among aging populations. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~30 million people suffer from strokes every year. As per the American Heart Association, there were more than 130 million people (i.e., approximately 45% of the total population) are expected to have some form of CVD by the end of 2035. In Europe, among patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), the most common arrhythmia consumes 0.28-2.6% of healthcare spending among European countries. They are estimated to have five times the risk of having a stroke compared to those who are not affected and 20-30% of total stroke cases in Europe. The number of people aged 65 and above having AF in the EU is expected to increase from 7.6 million in 2016 to approximately 14.4 million by 2060. It is anticipated that the incidence of AF is expected to increase from 7.8% in 2016 to 9.5% by 2060.



According to the "Beyond the Burden: The Impact of Atrial Fibrillation in Asia Pacific," Study Published by Biosense Webster, in the Asia Pacific region, the number of individuals suffering from AF is expected to increase from 16 million in 2019 to ~72 million by 2050. The WHO estimates 17.9 million deaths annually from CVDs, which amount to 32 % of total fatalities worldwide. Major risk factors comprise family history, age, ethnicity, lifestyle habits, smoking (aggravating the odds by 25%), poor diet, inactivity, obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, and alcohol consumption.

3. Strategic Initiatives by Companies: Market players focusing on product approvals, collaborations, mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches, which are expected to help in sales growth, geographic expansion, and improvement in their capacities to cater to a larger customer base. Among the strategic initiatives taken by key players operating in the market are:

In June 2024, MiccoRort RotaRace's Intravascular Piezoelectric Guidewire System gained NMPA approval for entry into the special review procedures for innovative medical devices. This system was co-developed by a team led by Academician Junbo Ge from Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University.

In February 2024, BIOTRONIK introduced the Micro Rx catheter, a rapid exchange microcatheter developed to enhance guidewire support during PCI. The Micro Rx catheter is the fourth IMDS product that BIOTRONIK has introduced to the US market, contributing to a strong portfolio of devices, which include the NHancer Rx, JrailT, and ReCross catheters.

In October 2022, the FDA approved NovaCross line of microcatheters (NovaCross BTK for below-the-knee treatment along with NovaCross Xtreme and NovaCrass CTO for chronic total occlusion treatment) was among the assets that Miccobot Medical Inc. purchased from Nitiloon Ltd. The NovaCrass devices are designed to make it easier to implant conventional and steerable guidewires intraluminally beyond stenotic lesions, including chronic complete occlusions, prior to percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stent intervention.

In February 2022, Teleflex Incorporated received FDA approval for the expanded indications of its specialty catheters and coronary guidewires, specifically for use in chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary interventions (CTO PCI).



4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on equipment, the chronic total occlusion market is segmented into guide wires, microcatheters, crossing devices, re-entry devices, and others. The guide wires segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023.

The chronic total occlusion market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the chronic total occlusion market include Asahi Intecc Co Ltd, Cordis Corp, Integer Holdings Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, Koninklijke Philips NV, Becton Dickinson and Co, SoundBite Medical Solutions, Medtronic Plc, Terumo Corp, and Abbott Laboratories.

Trending Topics: Chronic Total Occlusion Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Coronary Artery Disease, Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, And Heart Disease





Conclusion

The demand for chronic total occlusion (CTO) is driven by the surging prevalence of coronary artery disease, technological advancements in medical technology, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. CTO, characterized by a complete blockage of coronary arteries, is a significant treatment, driving innovation in diagnostic tools, interventional devices, and therapeutic options. The surging aging population, increasing rates of hypertension, diabetes, and smoking, along with increasing adoption of catheter-based interventions over traditional surgery, contribute to the market growth.

Technological advancements, such as improved coronary angioplasty techniques, the development of specialized guidewires, and increasing use of drug-eluting stents, are contributing to better outcomes and reduced risk of restenosis. Additionally, the expansion of hybrid treatment approaches combining surgery and interventional techniques is gaining popularity.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including chronic total occlusion device manufacturers, chronic total occlusion device distributors, and others—with valuable insights into how to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





