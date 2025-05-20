BTCC Exchange Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day with 52,000 USDT Campaign, Social Giveaway, and Monaco Beach Party

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s most established cryptocurrency exchange, announces its comprehensive Bitcoin Pizza Day celebration featuring a 52,000 USDT prize pool challenge, exclusive giveaway on X, and official partnership of PizzaDAO's 5th Annual Global Pizza Party in Monaco.

This lineup of celebrations honors the legendary May 22, 2010 transaction when programmer Laszlo Hanyecz purchased two Domino's pizzas for 10,000 BTC, a purchase now worth hundreds of millions of dollars and widely recognized as Bitcoin's first commercial use case.

52,000 USDT Bitcoin Pizza Day Challenge

Running from May 19 to May 31, 2025, BTCC's Bitcoin Pizza Day Challenge rewards users with virtual pizza slices worth 1 USDT each when they complete tasks on the platform:

New User Incentives : Earn 5 pizza slices for making a first deposit of 200 USDT or more, plus another 5 slices for completing a first futures trade of at least 100 USDT.

: Earn 5 pizza slices for making a first deposit of 200 USDT or more, plus another 5 slices for completing a first futures trade of at least 100 USDT. Deposit Rewards : Users who deposit 5,000 USDT or more during the campaign period receive 30 pizza slices, while those depositing 20,000 USDT or more earn a substantial 200 pizza slices.

: Users who deposit 5,000 USDT or more during the campaign period receive 30 pizza slices, while those depositing 20,000 USDT or more earn a substantial 200 pizza slices. Trading Streak Challenge: Users trading futures daily with volumes of 2,000 USDT or more per day can earn additional rewards for consecutive trading days, ranging from 5 slices for a 3-day streak to 20 slices for maintaining a 10-day streak.



Exclusive Bitcoin Pizza Day Events

Aside from platform initiatives, BTCC also proudly partners with PizzaDAO for its 5th annual Global Pizza Party at Neptune Monaco Beach on May 22, 2025. The beachfront event brings together cryptocurrency enthusiasts and industry leaders for networking, pizza, and celebration of Bitcoin's milestone moment.

Additionally, the exchange is also hosting a special Bitcoin Pizza Day giveaway on its official X account. Users are encouraged to follow @BTCCExchange for details on how to participate in this exclusive opportunity.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

