Shirley Lane Elementary Launches STEM Program with the Help of Mastery Coding

Shirley Lane Elementary School’s newest course addition is providing computer science education to its students.

We provide equitable education to fill the opportunity gap and prepare students for the world changed by technology

Our students use real-world, modern tools used in industry to learn computer science concepts and apply practical coding skills while creating capstone projects that demonstrate these skills.

Our courses focus on web application development which culminates in students having a collection of browser-based projects and design assets that can be shown to future employers as part of a digital portfolio.