I-376 Parkway East Overnight Lane Restrictions Thursday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of I-376 underneath the Smithfield Street Bridge from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 5 a.m. Friday morning. Crews from Advantage Steel & Construction will take field measurements for the Smithfield Street Bridge preservation project.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





