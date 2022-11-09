PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 5

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 5 regional winners of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest.





East Stroudsburg North High School of Monroe County won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. The plow depicts a timber wolf in snow and holding a phone to convey this year’s theme “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice.”





Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from five area high schools that entered in this year’s regional contest. Votes were accepted from October 31 to November 6, 2022. East Stroudsburg North High School received 660 of votes to win the 2022 “Fan Favorite” honor.





During the winter weather season, the blades, as well as those painted by East Stroudsburg South High School, J.T Lambert Intermediate School, Pleasant Valley High School, and Pleasant Valley Intermediate School students, will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in Monroe County. Photos of all the District 5 plows can be viewed on the PennDOT website. https://www.penndot.pa.gov/TravelInPA/Winter/PaintThePlow/Pages/District5.aspx.





Paint the Plow is a collaborative effort between PennDOT and area high schools aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for student art programs and creativity. Students are invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme. The 2022 statewide theme is “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice,” which was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.





For more information on PennDOT's winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department's winter website.

