SAE Media Group Announces Counter UAS Technology USA 2022 Participants
Over 80 organizations will gather at the Counter UAS Technology USA Conference taking place in Arlington, VA, next month.
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is pleased to announce the participants of its 2nd Annual Counter UAS Technology USA Conference. The highly anticipated event will take place on December 5-6, 2022, at the Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, VA.
Counter UAS Technology USA 2022 will welcome more than 150 senior personnel from US DoD agencies, international defence organizations and leading industry providers.
Places are becoming limited
These are a few of the organizations participating in the upcoming conference:
1. Aaronia AG
2. Advanced Protection Systems
3. AeroVigilance
4. AFWERX
5. Amentum
6. Anduril Industries
7. Arete
8. Atolla Tech
9. Aveillant Ltd
10. Axient
11. Belgian Armed Forces
12. Beretta Optics Division
13. Berry Aviation, Inc.
14. Black River Systems
15. Black Sage Technologies
16. British Army
17. CACI International, Inc.
18. Carmenta, Inc.
19. CCDC Armaments Center, U.S. Army
20. Convexum
21. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol
22. Defense Technical Information Center
23. Department of Homeland Security
24. Department of National Defence
25. DEVCOM Aviation & Missile Center, U.S. Army
26. D-Fend Solutions Ltd
27. Diplomatic Security
28. Dutch Air Force
29. Echodyne Corp.
30. EO Solutions
31. ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH
32. Federal Bureau of Investigation
33. Federal Ministry of Defense, Germany
34. Federal Police of Germany
35. Fortem Technologies
36. FVEYs AFIC
37. HQMC Aviation
38. IDEX Optical Technologies
39. Imperative Systems LLC
40. Imsar LLC
41. Joint Counter-sUAS Office (JCO)
42. Joint Integrated Air & Missile Defense Organization (JIAMDO), Joint Staff J8
43. Kirintec Ltd
44. Leonardo UK
45. MARSS
46. MBDA
47. National Guard Bureau, U.S. Air Force
48. NATO HQ
49. Northrop Grumman Corporation
50. Numerica Corporation
51. Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E)
52. Oklahoma State University
53. Robin Radar Systems BV
54. SRC, Inc.
55. TCI International, Inc.
56. U.S. Air Force
57. U.S. Army Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP)
58. U.S. Army Test & Evaluation Command – Army Evaluation Center
59. U.S. Coast Guard
60. U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
61. U.S. Marine Corps
62. U.S. Military Academy at West Point
63. U.S. Navy
64. UK Ministry of Defence
65. University of North Dakota
66. UVA Health System
67. Virginia State Police
68. Weibel Scientific A/S
Plus many more
The two-day agenda features more than 24 sessions from the military including insights from notable industry giants, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about and experience the latest in counter-UAS technology first-hand.
To view the full conference agenda, visit http://www.counter-uas-tech.com/pr4.
Lead Sponsor: MARSS
Gold Sponsors: Advanced Protection Systems | Echodyne | ESG | Kirintec | Ninja | Weibel Doppler Radars
Sponsor & Exhibitors: Axient | Amentum | CACI | Convexum | D-FEND Solutions | Fortem Technologies | Robin Radar Systems | ECS & TCI | University of North Dakota
