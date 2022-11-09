SAE Media Group Announces Counter UAS Technology USA 2022 Participants

Counter UAS Technology USA 2022 Conference

Over 80 organizations will gather at the Counter UAS Technology USA Conference taking place in Arlington, VA, next month.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is pleased to announce the participants of its 2nd Annual Counter UAS Technology USA Conference. The highly anticipated event will take place on December 5-6, 2022, at the Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, VA.

Counter UAS Technology USA 2022 will welcome more than 150 senior personnel from US DoD agencies, international defence organizations and leading industry providers.

These are a few of the organizations participating in the upcoming conference:

1. Aaronia AG

2. Advanced Protection Systems

3. AeroVigilance

4. AFWERX

5. Amentum

6. Anduril Industries

7. Arete

8. Atolla Tech

9. Aveillant Ltd

10. Axient

11. Belgian Armed Forces

12. Beretta Optics Division

13. Berry Aviation, Inc.

14. Black River Systems

15. Black Sage Technologies

16. British Army

17. CACI International, Inc.

18. Carmenta, Inc.

19. CCDC Armaments Center, U.S. Army

20. Convexum

21. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol

22. Defense Technical Information Center

23. Department of Homeland Security

24. Department of National Defence

25. DEVCOM Aviation & Missile Center, U.S. Army

26. D-Fend Solutions Ltd

27. Diplomatic Security

28. Dutch Air Force

29. Echodyne Corp.

30. EO Solutions

31. ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH

32. Federal Bureau of Investigation

33. Federal Ministry of Defense, Germany

34. Federal Police of Germany

35. Fortem Technologies

36. FVEYs AFIC

37. HQMC Aviation

38. IDEX Optical Technologies

39. Imperative Systems LLC

40. Imsar LLC

41. Joint Counter-sUAS Office (JCO)

42. Joint Integrated Air & Missile Defense Organization (JIAMDO), Joint Staff J8

43. Kirintec Ltd

44. Leonardo UK

45. MARSS

46. MBDA

47. National Guard Bureau, U.S. Air Force

48. NATO HQ

49. Northrop Grumman Corporation

50. Numerica Corporation

51. Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E)

52. Oklahoma State University

53. Robin Radar Systems BV

54. SRC, Inc.

55. TCI International, Inc.

56. U.S. Air Force

57. U.S. Army Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP)

58. U.S. Army Test & Evaluation Command – Army Evaluation Center

59. U.S. Coast Guard

60. U.S. Federal Aviation Administration

61. U.S. Marine Corps

62. U.S. Military Academy at West Point

63. U.S. Navy

64. UK Ministry of Defence

65. University of North Dakota

66. UVA Health System

67. Virginia State Police

68. Weibel Scientific A/S

Plus many more

The two-day agenda features more than 24 sessions from the military including insights from notable industry giants, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about and experience the latest in counter-UAS technology first-hand.

To view the full conference agenda, visit http://www.counter-uas-tech.com/pr4.

Lead Sponsor: MARSS

Gold Sponsors: Advanced Protection Systems | Echodyne | ESG | Kirintec | Ninja | Weibel Doppler Radars

Sponsor & Exhibitors: Axient | Amentum | CACI | Convexum | D-FEND Solutions | Fortem Technologies | Robin Radar Systems | ECS & TCI | University of North Dakota

