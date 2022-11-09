Anahuac University promotes international linkages for Bioethics studies.

Anahuac University of Mexico announced the incorporation of the Anahuac Center for Strategic Development in Bioethics (CADEBI –for its acronym in Spanish).

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anahuac University of Mexico announced the incorporation of the Anahuac Center for Strategic Development in Bioethics (CADEBI –for its acronym in Spanish), a space that will promote the formation of an international interdisciplinary community to address the bioethical challenges experienced in contemporary society.

The CADEBI seeks to promote the development of interrelated networks through priority interdisciplinary projects in bioethics that will make this branch of studies a bridge toward the construction of the future. Under the direction of the Institutional Development Office of Anahuac University, CADEBI will count on the support and collaboration with the Anahuac Network Universities.

About the matter, Dr. Antonio Cabrera Cabrera, Director of the Anahuac Center for Strategic Development in Bioethics of Anahuac University, stressed the importance of generating greater collaboration and networks at the international level to promote inter and transdisciplinary integration in favor of society.

"Bioethics is an interdisciplinary branch of studies because it involves not only biological sciences and health care but also law, psychology, economics, and philosophy, among other areas of study. Combining these areas of academic and scientific work makes it possible to generate a greater positive impact on society and at the same time opens new opportunities to face today’s challenges," he said.

Among the activities to be carried out through CADEBI, stands out the creation of support national and international networks and the development of priority interdisciplinary projects and studies in Bioethics.

To achieve this goal, an Advisory Council has been formed with the participation of 22 well-known personalities in the field of Bioethics from different countries such as Mexico, Italy, Puerto Rico, Spain, Chile, Argentina, and Cuba.

Regarding the interdisciplinary methodology proposed by CADEBI, Luis Doporto Alejandre, a member of the Advisory Council, pointed out that it is a proposal for action, execution, and coordination, as a response to the complex phenomena currently being experienced, derived from the social and technological development of science.

"What we are proposing is the integration of knowledge to generate greater and better opportunities for action in response to the current challenges, such as the last pandemic of COVID-19, or permanent phenomena that impact the development and well-being of society. We believe that, through a collaborative approach based on Bioethics, many areas of effective action can be generated," said Doporto Alejandre.

Anahuac University has distinguished itself as one of the leading promoters of Bioethics studies not only in Mexico but all over the world. At the moment, Bioethics postgraduate programs have alumni from more than 32 countries which have offered the opportunity to connect with several public and private institutions, including the National Commission of Bioethics (CONBIOETICA); Master and Doctorate Programs in Medical, Dental, and Health Care Sciences (PMDCMOS) from the Universidad Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM); Interdisciplinary Seminar on Bioethics (SIB); Latin American and Caribbean Federation of Bioethics Institutions (FELAIBE); International Federation of Personalist Bioethics (FIBIP); UNESCO Chair in Bioethics and Human Rights; Istituto Internazionale di Bioetica; Instituto de Bioética Juan Pablo II de Cuba, Mexican National Academy of Bioethics (ANMB); Research Institute of Bioethics, and The Doctor as a Humanist, among others.

CADEBI began planning its activities in July 2021, and it will be carrying out more of its work starting in 2023.