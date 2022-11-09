NOVA FINE ART LAUNCHES IN BURFORD

The launch of new gallery Nova Fine Art in Burford

Showcasing new and established artists at the launch of new gallery for Nova Fine Art in Burford

Nova Fine Art, Burford High Street

Nova Fine Art, Burford High Street

Nova Fine Art, Burford Gallery Launch

Nova Fine Art, Burford Gallery Launch

Showcasing both established and rising artists, it promises to bring that something extra for those passionate about exceptional art.

OXFORD, BURFORD, UK, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nova Fine Art is fast becoming the go-to for the discerning art lover on the high street. Having launched their first gallery in Royal Leamington Spa in 2019, they soon went on to open sites in Marlow, Marlborough and most recently in Burford at the end of October. They celebrated with an Evening Glow Opening Night, where they welcomed art lovers and local businesses to celebrate the launch with the debut collection by Henry James Edwards.

The Burford gallery, much like Leamington Spa specialises in both contemporary artwork and sculpture from some of the most collected artists around the world.

With a passion for fine art and great service, Nova was established by a team of dedicated and knowledgeable art lovers, with diverse backgrounds and a collective passion for buying, selling and creating artwork with a holistic approach.

Priding themselves on knowing all of their artists personally, the team at Nova are in a fantastic position to understand the narrative behind each piece of art, passing this information onto their customers, enhancing the overall experience and deepening the connection between the buyer and the art.

With a portfolio made up of a mix of styles and genres, from artists such as Tom Payne, Ed Williamson, Leila Barton, Mr J and Piper Bridwell to name but a few, Nova Fine Art look to provide opportunities for their customers to get a head start where investment is concerned, catering for both experienced collectors and those who are just starting out.

Showcasing both established and rising artists, this new gallery, perfectly situated in The Cotswolds on Burford High Street, promises to bring that something extra for those passionate about exceptional art.

Gemma Finch
Burford Creative
+44 7769 582590
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

NOVA FINE ART LAUNCHES IN BURFORD

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gemma Finch
Burford Creative
+44 7769 582590
Company/Organization
Burford Creative
5 Birch Drive, Bradwell Village
Burford, OX18 4XH
United Kingdom
+44 7769582590
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
NOVA FINE ART LAUNCHES IN BURFORD
INSPIRATIONAL LEADERSHIP SERIES KICKS OFF WITH A DISCUSSION AT HOOK NORTON BREWERY
UNIQUE COTSWOLD COTTAGES INTRODUCE EV CHARGING POINT
View All Stories From This Author