NOVA FINE ART LAUNCHES IN BURFORD
Showcasing both established and rising artists, it promises to bring that something extra for those passionate about exceptional art.OXFORD, BURFORD, UK, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nova Fine Art is fast becoming the go-to for the discerning art lover on the high street. Having launched their first gallery in Royal Leamington Spa in 2019, they soon went on to open sites in Marlow, Marlborough and most recently in Burford at the end of October. They celebrated with an Evening Glow Opening Night, where they welcomed art lovers and local businesses to celebrate the launch with the debut collection by Henry James Edwards.
The Burford gallery, much like Leamington Spa specialises in both contemporary artwork and sculpture from some of the most collected artists around the world.
With a passion for fine art and great service, Nova was established by a team of dedicated and knowledgeable art lovers, with diverse backgrounds and a collective passion for buying, selling and creating artwork with a holistic approach.
Priding themselves on knowing all of their artists personally, the team at Nova are in a fantastic position to understand the narrative behind each piece of art, passing this information onto their customers, enhancing the overall experience and deepening the connection between the buyer and the art.
With a portfolio made up of a mix of styles and genres, from artists such as Tom Payne, Ed Williamson, Leila Barton, Mr J and Piper Bridwell to name but a few, Nova Fine Art look to provide opportunities for their customers to get a head start where investment is concerned, catering for both experienced collectors and those who are just starting out.
Showcasing both established and rising artists, this new gallery, perfectly situated in The Cotswolds on Burford High Street, promises to bring that something extra for those passionate about exceptional art.
