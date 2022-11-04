UNIQUE COTSWOLD COTTAGES INTRODUCE EV CHARGING POINT
Stunning Cotswold holiday cottage in Chipping Campden has installed an EV charging point for their guests.
We are aware that the EV charging network in this area is not quite as extensive as some, so we wanted to offer our guests that extra bit of convenience for their stay.”BURFORD, ENGLAND - OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique Cotswold Cottages offer accommodation at some of the most beautiful areas in the Cotswolds. With guests travelling from all around the UK and beyond to seek out their ideal Cotswolds getaway, the team at Unique Cotswold Cottages have recently installed an EV Charging Point at one of their most popular cottages, Honey Pot Cottage in Chipping Campden.
— Amanda Stecker, Owner - Unique Cotswolds Cottages
Honey Pot Cottage is a beautifully refurbished Cotswold stone ground floor apartment just off Chipping Campden high street. With many people choosing to drive electric and hybrid vehicles, this addition to the property makes life even easier for visitors.
There are plenty of lovely walks from the Honey Pot, with the centre of the village just a minutes' away, as well as other opportunities to explore the wider area if you have a vehicle. Chipping Campden is conveniently located in the north Cotswolds, within easy driving reach to venture out into Oxfordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire.
By having an electric charging point installed at the cottage, guests can charge their vehicles when they return from their Cotswold adventures each day - a win for them and of course the environment too.
Unique Cotswolds Cottages owner, Amanda Stecker says "we are aware that the EV charging network in this area is not quite as extensive as some, so we wanted to offer our guests that extra bit of convenience for their stay, and ensure they never have to worry about where to charge their vehicle."
If you would like to find out more about Honey Pot Cottage in Chipping Campden, or other accommodation offered such as The Bolt Hole in Winchcombe, Little Gem Cottage in Bourton-on-the-Water or The Loft in Stow-on-the-Wold, you can visit and book at www.uniquecotswoldcottages.co.uk
