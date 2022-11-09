Messner Reeves Ranked in 2023 “Best Law Firms" and “Best Lawyers”

Messner Reeves Best Lawyers 'Best Law Firms' 2023

Messner Reeves Recognized as a Leading National Firm with 20 of the Nation’s Best Lawyers

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves has ranked on the 2023 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list regionally in 8 practice areas. Additionally, 20 attorneys from the firm ranked on the “Best Lawyers” list.

Those included on the Best Law Firms list are recognized for professional excellence with consistently high ratings from clients and peers. Achieving tiered ranking signals a quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. A tier designation reflects a firm's high level of respect among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas for their abilities, professionalism, and integrity.

Messner Reeves received the following rankings in the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms":

Colorado

Tier 1 in Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Tier 1 in Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Tier 3 in Appellate Practice

Las Vegas

Tier 1 in Litigation - Health Care

Tier 1 in Litigation – Insurance

Phoenix

Tier 3 in Construction Law

Tier 3 in Employment Law - Management

Tier 3 in Litigation - Intellectual Property

Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. It has earned the respect of the profession, media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006, and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries. For the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, more than 12.2 million votes were analyzed to identify the top legal talent as identified by their peers.

Messner Reeves would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to the 2023 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Renee Finch – Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Christine Atwood – Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Alyson Jaen – Corporate Law and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Kristina Wright – Commercial Litigation

Reagan Larkin – Commercial Litigation and Litigation – Real Estate

Daniel DeLay – Commercial Litigation

Daniel L. Marks – Alternative Dispute Resolution, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Corporate Law, Labor and Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Construction, and Litigation – Labor and Employment

David J. Mortensen – Litigation – Health Care and Litigation – Insurance

Andrew Hollins – Litigation – Insurance

Caleb Meyer – Litigation – Insurance

Bruce A. Montoya – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants and Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Heather Salg – Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

David A. Reeves – Real Estate Law

Deanne Stodden – Real Estate Law

Matthew R. Sullivan – Real Estate Law

Isaac S. Crum – Litigation – Patent

Mark Collier – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Michelle L. Harden – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Katherine Otto – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Douglas C. Wolanske – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

ABOUT "BEST LAW FIRMS"

The U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the ﬁeld, and assessment of additional information provided by law ﬁrms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a 2023 ranking, a law ﬁrm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 13th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® list for that location and specialty.

ABOUT BEST LAWYERS

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer-ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those needing legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe.

About Messner Reeves LLP

Messner Reeves offers an array of services to corporate clients throughout the U.S. The firm is a top choice for business and litigation representation, with eleven offices serving the professional community. Messner Reeves' litigators are known as some of the best legal advocates in their respective regions and secure great results in civil and commercial litigation matters.