Author Lori Lindbergh Pioneers New Approach to Health and Wellness

Achieving authentic wellness takes consistent repetition and emotional connection; be patient, so you don’t become a patient.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lori Lindbergh is not a fan of quick fixes, magic pills, miracle foods or breakthrough technologies. In "Well-Leader Mindset: Optimize Your Health and Wellness ROI" Lindbergh’s underlying message is that when it comes to health, there are no shortcuts. Lindbergh, an RN with a PhD in Industrial and Organizational Psychology and an MBA in Healthcare Management and Finance, believes that the full answer to achieving personal health and wellness is not, however, as simple as avoiding shortcuts. That unyielding core belief, and the guidance it leads to, are what make Lindbergh's book unique in its approach to healthy living.
For Lindbergh, the focus is always on mindset, rather than tactics. Those looking for a book of tactics and action items will not find it here. Poor health and wellness is not, Lindbergh insists, an action problem; it’s a mindset problem. From this core belief, Lindbergh sets out to help readers forget everything they think they know about health and wellness. In this sense, "Well-Leader Mindset: Optimize Your Health and Wellness ROI" is a disruptor in the health and wellness space.
At the core of Lindbergh’s system is the creating of a lifelong wellness investment plan in one’s self, which undergirds the mindset shift required to be able to go from unwell leader to savvy wellness investor. An accompanying workbook aids readers in navigating the steps Lindbergh sets out in this twelve week journey.
"Well-Leader Mindset: Optimize Your Health and Wellness ROI" is published by Muse Literary and will be released Friday, November 11, 2022.
