From Zero Waste to Zero G

Vietnam based craft brewery is scaling its sustainability program with an eye to merge craft, sustainability and web3 technology

DANANG, VIETNAM, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Bridges Brewing Company announced that it has opened its newest taproom, in space. The Vietnam based brewery is known in Southeast Asia for its innovative, award-winning beers and commitment to “zero waste brewing”. Breweries around the world are shifting toward zero waste brewing, meaning a brewery’s commitment to try to recycle and repurpose brewing by-products to achieve greater sustainability.

7 Bridges is a pioneer in zero waste brewing. To date it has developed new processes and products that practically eliminate solid and liquid waste from leaving the brewery. Spent hops and yeasts are turned into luxury soaps. Leftover beer that can’t be packaged is turned into malt vinegar and chili sauce. The brewery has even produced moonshine from the leftover beer at the bottom of its fermenters. Co-founder and CEO, Ms. Saori Ushimi, explains:

“Our mission from the start has been to make positive social and environmental impacts using the power of craft beer to bring people together to do good things. From day one, we’ve woven the idea of maximum sustainability into our business model and brewing operations. We don’t need to wait until we grow big to achieve zero waste. It starts with the small stuff like not dumping yeast down the drain at the brewery. Instead, turn it into a soap to rival the big cosmetics companies.”

Now, the company is going even further. 7 Bridges has embraced web3 technology such as augmented reality, virtual reality and NFTs to launch its newest brewery, Offworld Brewery, in space. The brewery floats in deep space as a two-kilometer diameter space ring with artificial gravity and an incredible view of an alien world below. The brewery revealed its space program, Project Aegir, this past week at SEAbrew 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. There, many conservative brewers and industry players were given their first taste of the Metaverse by donning a VR headset and being transported to Offworld Brewery. 7 Bridges demonstrated its new tech to help the industry understand the power of Web3 technology to tell a brand story. When asked why, co-founder and Chief Astro-brewer Stanley Boots quipped:

“Craft beer is steeped in great traditions, but Gen Z has come online as a powerful market force who seek deeper information about the brands they choose. Web3 tech, particularly augmented reality, will allow the industry to better engage and communicate with our community. A can of beer is no longer a commodity, it’s an entire story. At 7 Bridges we are developing this tech to tell our brand story more deeply than ever before.”

It seems like one giant leap but this forward-looking company is combining craft beer, sustainability and high tech into its business model, and it’s working. At this week’s Asia Beer Championship the brewery proved it has the right stuff, earning 6 coveted awards and medals from amongst the more than 560 competing craft beer entries. Now the brewery wants to challenge NASA in a space race.

As NASA prepares to return humans to the Moon, 7 Bridges is pushing the envelope with zero waste brewing under a space themed research project to turn spent grain (80% of a brewery’s waste product) into a future super food capable of addressing world hunger issues. Chief Astro-brewer Boots notes, “If we are to inhabit the Moon or Mars, we will need to create new processes to feed space colonists. Brewing science already offers some of the solutions. Best of all, we can apply what we know to feeding people on Earth right now. That’s the driver of our current research.”

More information on this brewery’s moonshot can be found at www.7bridges.space.