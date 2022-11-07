Vietnam Based Brewery Takes Craft Beer to Space

7 Bridges launches its Project Aegir which brings together craft beer, sustainability and web3 technology 7 Bridges takes craft beer champion and guru Charles Papazian to space Offworld Brewery by 7 Bridges Brewing Co offers spectacular views of space from a 2km orbiting space ring that mimics Earth gravity for safe space brewing

Craft beer company develops future space food from brewing waste and builds first brewery in "space"

DANANG, DANANG, VIETNAM, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Bridges Brewing Company has declared a space race against NASA and private industry such as Space X to take its brewery to space. Having launched from a garage in 2017 in Danang, Vietnam, the brewery quickly made a name for itself for its social and environmental impact mission, zero waste brewing and the many international awards it has earned on its brews.

Now the brewery seeks to go where no brewery has gone before. It is taking its mission to space in a search to unlock the holy grail of zero waste brewing—how to turn the waste grain from brewing (called brewers’ spent grain (BSG)) into a delicious and highly nutritious human food. Globally the brewing industry disposes of over 40 million tons of BSG. Seventy percent of BSG goes to farms, 20% ends up in landfills and about 10% is converted to energy. 7 Bridges already produces soaps, vinegar and hot sauces from its brewing “wastes”. It believes it has now developed a new process where it can unlock and scale up the superfood potential of BSG.



When asked why space, co-founder Stanley Boots says, “NASA promises a return to the Moon, and Elon Musk aims to colonize Mars. But to feed space colonists we need breakthroughs in food production and waste recycling. This is where brewing science comes in. Yeast and fermentation will be key to feeding those colonists, which is a brewery’s strength. We’ve recently made a breakthrough in our zero waste brewing that converts BSG into real food. With that we’re talking about a future super food that can be applied to global hunger now.”

Is the brewery really going to space? Boots answers with a wink, “We’ve also been developing web3 technology to assist our branding and marketing. We’ve deployed it to launch Offworld Brewery by 7 Bridges. It’s a 2 km space ring with our brewery inside and the best view of any taproom ever. You just need some VR goggles to enter it.”

Clearly this brewery is looking deep into the future. It’s soon launching a crowdfunding campaign called Project Aegir on Indiegogo.com to raise funds to scale up its zero waste brewing. Aegir was the brewer to the Norse gods. This seems an appropriate mission name when challenging NASA’s Artemis missions to the Moon.