Vector Global Logistics Calls for Help in Collecting Letters for the Children of Ukraine
After Shipping Humanitarian Aid for Months, Vector Wants to Ship Letters of Hope and Encouragement
We believe that allowing children around the world to encourage their peers in Ukraine will be a powerful way to let them know that they have friends all over the globe who are thinking of them.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vector Global Logistics, an award-winning and world-class logistics company, has launched a new campaign to collect letters and drawings by children to send to Ukrainian children through its in-country partnerships. Employees are asking for participation from anyone who may want to support this effort. Though there is no official end date to the campaign at this time, they are requesting letters to be sent to their offices as soon as possible so that they can reach Ukrainian children by Christmas.
— Enrique Alvarez
“Ukraine and the millions of refugees who have fled to date are still in urgent need of basic aid and supplies,” says Vector Co-Founder and Managing Director, Enrique Alvarez. "However, we are extremely aware that this is also a mental war, and children are innocent victims in this conflict. We believe that allowing children around the world to encourage their peers in Ukraine will be a powerful way to keep their hope alive and let them know that they have friends all over the globe who are thinking of them.”
The first box of letters was collected by Atlanta-based nonprofit, Children Helping Children, and was shipped in early October. Now, Vector is now asking for schools, churches, youth groups, civic organizations, and even individual families to join this effort. Letters and drawings are being collected at their Atlanta and Mexico offices, and other points around the world can be set up by request.
Vector will consolidate letters every two weeks and send in boxes to partner schools in Ukraine for distribution.
The children’s letter writing campaign is part of Vector Global Logistics and Supply Chain Now’s overall “Leveraging Logistics for Ukraine” initiative. Kicking off in March shortly after the war began, the two companies have been dedicated to hosting working sessions for anyone involved in standing with Ukraine, talking about it on their respective podcasts, and connecting those who need aid with those who have it to give. Additionally, Vector sponsors the ocean shipment of two containers of humanitarian aid and supplies per month. To date, over half a million supplies have been sent.
For more information on this children’s letter writing campaign and the Leveraging Logistics for Ukraine initiative, please visit https://vectorgl.com/stand-with-ukraine/.
About Vector Global Logistics
A multi-award winning and 2022 Inc. 5000 list company, Vector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping. For more information, please visit www.vectorgl.com.
