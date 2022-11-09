eTRANSERVICES Receives 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor
eTRANSERVICES is recognized for exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's veteransFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- eTRANSERVICES has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient. This award was presented during a 30-minute virtual award ceremony, which included remarks from the Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh and the Assistant Secretary for Veterans’ Employment and Training Service James D. Rodriguez. The ceremony showcased a virtual roundtable where Secretary Walsh and three recipients of the award discussed the HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program.
The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. The Award is intended to showcase the employers who not only have demonstrated the commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that the veterans have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Program implements the requirements of the HIRE Vets Act of 2017 (Public Law 115-31). Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.
By meeting the criteria for the Medallion Award, eTRANSERVICES demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the values veterans bring to the workplace. In fact, around 50% of eTRANSERVICES employees are U.S. Veterans, including our President and CEO, Chris Beckford, who is a former Marine.
“We are honored to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a business committed to hiring and supporting veterans,” said Chris. “We strive to continue our efforts of employing and assisting the men and women who have bravely served our country.”
As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), eTRANSERVICES feels very honored to receive such an award for the third year in a row. The company recognizes the unique value that veterans bring to the workplace and will continue to support U.S. veterans for the sacrifices they have made for our country.
