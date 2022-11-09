Pure Sunfarms introduces Soar, a cannabis brand reaching new heights

EXOTIC AND UNIQUE GENETICS GROWN IN LIMITED QUANTITY BATCHES FOR CONSUMERS SEEKING AN ELEVATED CANNABIS EXPERIENCE



DELTA, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. ("Pure Sunfarms"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. VFF, further expands its brand portfolio by introducing Soar, a cannabis brand designed to deliver an elevated cannabis experience with limited quantity batches of exotic and unique genetics that are hand-harvested, hang-dried, and hand-detailed.

Soar offers dried flower that is thoughtfully selected, thoroughly tended to, and carefully sorted to ensure only the best buds make it through to each finished 7g package. Based on the expression of cultivars and their distinctive aroma profiles, each strain is reviewed and assigned to an aroma collection—citrus, cake, fruit or gas—which plays an important role in understanding the cultivar and potential experience, and allows the consumer to choose the strain that appeals to them most.

"Soar is joining our family of brands, which includes our BC grown flagship brand, Pure Sunfarms, and our newly introduced, bulk-sized value brand, the Original Fraser Valley Weed Co.," says Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO, Pure Sunfarms. "The Soar brand complements the portfolio by offering select cultivars chosen for their unique characteristics, hang-dried and presented through our aroma collections for an elevated dried flower experience. We're excited about our newest addition to round out our offerings for the Canadian cannabis consumer."

Soar's initial limited batch offering includes 7g packages of:

Pineapple God (Potency: 22-28% THC, Aroma Collection: Fruit): High-THC indica-leaning Pineapple God is one of Soar's fruit-aroma cultivars. This plant offers stacked colas of sticky green, pink and purple buds with exotic aromas of tropical fruit from the dominant terpenes: caryophyllene and humulene. Pineapple God is a potent God Bud cross with aromatic Black Cherry Punch.

Cherry Do-Si-Dos (Potency: 22-28% THC, Aroma Collection: Fruit): A high-THC indica, Cherry Do-Si-Dos is part of Soar's fruit collection, showcasing uncompromising flavours that are equal parts floral, fruity, and funky. A cross that shares a lineage with the dank Dosidos, it produces dense and dark, trichome-abundant buds.

Alien Fuel (Potency: 20-26% THC, Aroma Collection: Citrus): Part of our citrus aroma collection, Alien Fuel is a potent, hybrid strain featuring an attractive pale green flower with purple tips, frosty buds with short bright orange hairs. A cross of high-octane Jet Fuel Gelato and the potent Pacific Northwest genetic MAC 1, its flowers deliver a balance of citrus and herbal aromas from the dominant terpenes of caryophyllene and linolool.

Soar products will be available in Alberta starting November 11, and in Ontario and BC in the weeks following.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world with 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates within 1.65 million square feet, and has capacity to produce, sell and distribute 112,500 kilograms of high-quality, BC-grown dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets, with the ability to expand annual output to 150,000 kilograms as needed. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is Canada's top-selling brand.

Pure Sunfarms products are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador at participating retailers and online through each region's respective distributor where applicable. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec, other licensed producers in Canada and is EU GMP certified to export product internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, and is Cookies sun-grown partner in Canada. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. VFF.

