Tampa Bay Innovation Center Hosts November TECH Talk on Climate Tech

Fireside Chat with Opal Perry Chief Strategy & Digital Transformation Officer, PODS Moving & Storage

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Innovation Center, an innovation and entrepreneurship center for technology businesses, will hold its November TECH Talk program, the quarterly “Innovation Series,” on Wednesday, November 16, at 6 pm at the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce (100 2nd Ave N., St. Petersburg - next to the Sun Dial garage).

The program, “Fireside Chat on Climate Tech Innovations and the Future of Digital Transformation,” will feature innovation leader Opal Perry, Chief Strategy and Digital Transformation Officer, PODS Moving & Storage. Ms. Perry will discuss the Clearwater-based company’s sustainability initiatives and the pillars of innovation that will shape PODS’ future business.

Presented by the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, TECH Talk is the area’s premier networking and education event developed specifically to meet the interests of the local technology community. Attendees include new and start-up technology companies, as well as entrepreneurs and those interested in the growth and success of technology innovation and entrepreneurism in the Tampa Bay area.

There is no fee to attend. To register, visit - https://techtalknovember2022.eventbrite.com

About PODS Moving & Storage:

A moving and storage leader for nearly 25 years, PODS offers flexible, personalized solutions tailored to our customers’ unique needs. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a new way of thinking about moving and storage, with unlimited time, control, and flexibility. Today, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The PODS network has completed more than 1.5 million long-distance moves and over 6 million initial deliveries. Whether it is a long-distance or international relocation, across-town move, or renovation project, PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team ready for any situation.

About Tampa Bay Innovation Center:

Tampa Bay Innovation Center supports entrepreneurial success, fosters the creation of high-tech jobs and develops new sources of technology and manufacturing capabilities by nurturing early-stage ventures as they grow and launch their products into the marketplace. The Innovation Center offers programs that are tailored to the innovator/entrepreneur and address business intelligence, planning and business formation, strategy execution, and technology transition. This TECH Talk event is being hosted during Global Entrepreneurship Week (#GEW2022), an annual celebration of innovation and entrepreneurial education.

In February 2022, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center broke ground on the ARK Innovation Center, a dedicated incubator facility located in St. Petersburg’s Innovation District. The building’s title sponsor, Ark Investment Management announced a collaboration with TBIC in October of 2021 and is scheduled to open in July of 2023.

Follow Tampa Bay Innovation Center on Twitter, www.twitter.com/tbinnovates, LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tampa-bay-innovation-center, Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/tbinnovates/ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tbinnovationcenter.