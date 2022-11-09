A2 Global Electronics Achieves Multiple Certifications and Accreditation for Its New Netherlands Location
Accredited facility grows company’s global footprint and enhances quality management for customersST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A2 Global Electronics + Solutions (A2), a global leader in electronic component distribution and supply chain services, has successfully achieved ISO 9001:2015, ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014, AS9120:2016, AS6171 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 in its new testing lab and distribution center in the Netherlands. These certifications and accreditation were obtained through both NQA and ANAB.
ISO 9001:2015 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.
The AS9120:2016 standard defines the requirements for distributor’s quality management systems serving the aviation, space, and defense industries. This standard was created to improve product quality, traceability, and control of records and reduce risks in the aviation, space, and defense sectors and other high-reliability industries, including medical, automotive, and power grid-related industries.
ISO/IEC 17025:2017 specifies general requirements for tests and calibrations, including sampling. It covers testing and calibration quality systems using standard and laboratory-developed or modified methods.
AS6171 ensures consistency across the supply chain for test techniques and requirements based on the assessed risk associated with the application, component, supplier, and other relevant risk factors.
ANSI/ESD S20.20-2014 is a multi-industry standard to manage electrostatic discharge (ESD) control systems which can present costly and dangerous risks to electronics and other industries.
“This is a big step forward for our new facility in the Netherlands, and there are surely more certifications to come in the future,” said Chad Spikes, senior quality director of A2 Global Electronics. “Not only does this help further establish A2’s footprint in global markets, it gives our customers confidence, knowing our quality processes are industry leading and verified.”
A2 has received several quality certifications in its global facilities before the Netherlands addition, some including AS9120, ISO9001, AS6171, and AS6081 – all of which ensure control, traceability, and efficacy of components.
A2 leverages a proprietary model of data analytics to assist with supply chain management and electronics components sourcing. Its solutions include shortage mitigation, excess inventory management, obsolescence management, global sourcing, and cost reduction services.
About A2 Global Electronics
With over four decades of experience, A2 Global Electronics is a trusted global distributor of electronic components and supply chain solutions with operations throughout North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia. Leveraging its extensive international supply network and industry-leading quality assurance and controls, A2 Global quickly and efficiently sources electronic components for customers in a wide variety of industries, including defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer, and more.
