SEI and SweDev dialogue with Tatu Mtwangi Limbumba

Rapid urbanisation continues to cause unprecedented transformation in the cities of sub-Saharan African cities. Despite government efforts to put in place urban development policies aimed at minimising the undesired effects of uncontrolled urbanization; poverty, informal housing and economic activities continue to be the most visible manifestation of rapid urbanisation.

In Tanzania over 60% of the population lives in informal, poor quality and underserviced residential areas even many years after independence. The current dilemma in alleviating the housing shortage in Tanzania is – meeting the demand for affordable and quality housing. And, at the same time, pursuing a modern cityscape through public-private partnerships in housing development. Can we then still maintain inclusive housing development and ensure a city for all?

Agenda 17 November

15:00 Welcome remarks

15:05 Introduction

  • Nelson Ekane, Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute

15:10 Keynote: The pursuit of a modern city and affordable housing: Lessons from Dar es Salaam

  • Dr Tatu Mtwangi Limbumba, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Human Settlements Studies, Ardhi University in Tanzania

15:40 Audience questions to the keynote speaker, moderated by

  • Nelson Ekane, Research Fellow, SEI
  • Ylva Rylander, Communications Officer, SEI for SweDev

15:55 Concluding remarks

