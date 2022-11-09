SEI and SweDev dialogue with Tatu Mtwangi Limbumba

Rapid urbanisation continues to cause unprecedented transformation in the cities of sub-Saharan African cities. Despite government efforts to put in place urban development policies aimed at minimising the undesired effects of uncontrolled urbanization; poverty, informal housing and economic activities continue to be the most visible manifestation of rapid urbanisation.

In Tanzania over 60% of the population lives in informal, poor quality and underserviced residential areas even many years after independence. The current dilemma in alleviating the housing shortage in Tanzania is – meeting the demand for affordable and quality housing. And, at the same time, pursuing a modern cityscape through public-private partnerships in housing development. Can we then still maintain inclusive housing development and ensure a city for all?

Agenda 17 November

Nelson Ekane, Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute

Keynote: The pursuit of a modern city and affordable housing: Lessons from Dar es Salaam

Dr Tatu Mtwangi Limbumba, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Human Settlements Studies, Ardhi University in Tanzania

Nelson Ekane, Research Fellow, SEI

Ylva Rylander, Communications Officer, SEI for SweDev

