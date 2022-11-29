Intent HQ Appoints Experienced Marketing Leader Graham Phillips as Chief Marketing and Experience Officer
Phillips is responsible for optimizing the prospect, end-user and employee experiences, and driving company growth through effective marketing campaigns.
I’m excited about the significant potential of Intent HQ to create a whole new level of personalized marketing, audience building and data monetization.”NEW YORK, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York – November 29, 2022 – Intent HQ, the customer AI analytics platform company, today announced the appointment of Graham Phillips as Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. He brings extensive experience in brand strategy, data-led personalized marketing and understanding the buyer's journey across enterprise technologies and new digital, AI-powered platform innovation. In his new role, Phillips is responsible for optimizing the prospect, end-user and employee experiences, driving company growth through thought-provoking, effective marketing campaigns, and showcasing the stories of customer success, including world-leading telcos.
— Graham Phillips
Phillips has worked with various start-ups and scale-ups over his 25-year career. Prior to joining Intent HQ in a full-time capacity, he was the Managing Director, Global Head of Consulting at Davis & Partners, LLC, focused on AI-enabled marketing innovation. Previous to that, he was Global Chief Strategy Officer at M&C Saatchi One to One (formally known as LIDA). He also founded a highly successful marketing consultancy earlier in his career, serving as Chief Strategy Officer of GARPco, LLC. He has worked with a variety of household brands, including Microsoft, Samsung, Kodak, LG, ExxonMobil, Unilever and Kodak, as well as enterprise brands, such as SAP and EDS, among others.
“Graham’s experience working as a customer-first marketing strategist with some of the world’s top brands is an asset that will help accelerate our expanding go-to-market efforts and scale-up,” said Jonathan Lakin, CEO of Intent HQ. “He understands the end-users of our Intent HQ platform extremely well and is highly adept at using data to uncover novel insights and unrealized customer value. As our new Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Graham is the perfect fit for where we are as a company right now, and where our vision is taking us in the future.”
“I’m excited about the significant potential of Intent HQ to create a whole new level of personalized marketing, audience building and data monetization,” said Graham. “Intent HQ is well-positioned to shape the future of AI analytics to improve sales and marketing for brands worldwide, especially telcos. The power of strategically using intent data on our digital platform delivers measurable uplift that is not being seen with other methods.”
ENDS-
About Intent HQ
Intent HQ is an AI analytics platform company that enables service providers, such as telecommunication companies, to leverage previously untapped subscriber data to significantly improve marketing campaign lift and generate new revenue streams through data monetization. Unlocking customer intent, our proprietary privacy-safe platform uses advanced AI and machine learning to draw on detailed insights gathered from a diverse array of behavioral data sets. This allows our clients to take marketing and customer experience to a new level of personalization, while completely preserving privacy and compliance. Nominated as one of the fastest-growing companies on the FT 1000 ranking, Intent HQ is a global team of 100+ data scientists, digital marketers, CRM experts and psychologists with operations in London, New York, Barcelona and Lisbon. To learn more about Intent HQ and its range of products, go to www.intenthq.com.
