2022 Latest Study on Smart Fitness APPs Market 2028- Industry Size, Share, & Growth Analysis by Top Players

Growing awareness about Smart Fitness APPs Market and industrialization are some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Fitness Apps Market Size to Reach USD XX Million in 2027. High focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and rapid advancements in fitness applications are expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Market Size: USD XX Million in 2020, Market Growth: at a CAGR of XX%, Market Trends: Rising usage of smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.

The global smart fitness apps market size was USD XX million in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases, rapid adoption of smart fitness apps amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and increasing investments in developing more advanced apps are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

People across the globe are steadily understanding the importance of staying fit and are constantly making efforts to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. However, hectic daily routines and unhealthy, untimely eating habits can cause difficulty in staying fit. This has led to a significant increase in the usage of fitness applications among health-conscious populace, athletes, and fitness and sports enthusiasts.

Smart fitness is one of the recent trends that help in digital physical learning conversion. Smart stands for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timebound and people are steadily inclining towards smart fitness to reach a desired fitness objective. Rapid advancements in fitness technology and high penetration of internet, smartphones, and wearables have resulted in rising availability of advanced smart fitness apps. These apps are designed to track and record physical activities such as running, walking, cycling, yoga, or gymming. Smart fitness apps provide instructions for different types of exercises, physical activities, or nutritional programs.

However, high subscription rates for many smart fitness applications, rising concerns about data privacy and breaching, low awareness about digital technology and applications, and poor internet services in many parts of the globe are some key factors that are likely to hamper overall market growth going ahead.

Indoor Scene Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The indoor scene segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Changing lifestyle patterns and increasing working population and hectic routines, high usage of fitness apps and wearable devices, online training platforms for fitness and exercise routines during COVID-19 outbreak, and rising number of yoga and fitness centers, gyms across the globe are expected to drive segment revenue growth going ahead.

Fitness Segment to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

The fitness segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to high focus on maintaining good health and following healthy lifestyle, growing awareness about importance of fitness, rising availability of various types of smart fitness applications, and increasing demand for advanced apps to track daily activity, exercise, and dietary intake.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of internet and smartphones, smart watches and other smart devices, high prevalence of various chronic diseases and obesity, and rising availably of fitness applications for activity tracking, exercise & weight loss and diet & nutrition. In addition, presence of leading key players, and rising awareness about importance of fitness and fitness applications are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

Smart Fitness Apps Market Recent Developments:

• In April 2020, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. announced partnership with leading personal fitness brands such as barre3, Echelon, Fitplan, and Calm among others to launch fitness and wellness apps on Samsung smart TV.

• In October 2022, Insane AI, a Bengaluru-based start-up announced the launch of a mobile-based fitness app, powered by Artificial Intelligence in which the phone is transformed into a fitness companion offering live feedback. It offers a wide range of body workouts such as high intensity interval training, muscle training, cardio, yoga along with unique agility training and drills.

Smart Fitness Apps Market By Company:

• Smart Fitness

• Sakar International

• Kara

• Kaia

• Freeletics

• Abvio

• Digifit

• Fitbit

• Map My Run

• TRX

• Fitbod

The global smart fitness apps market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Smart Fitness Apps Market Segment by Type:

• Indoor Scene

• Outdoor Scene

Smart Fitness Apps Market Segment by Application:

• Fitness

• Running

• Ride

• Yoga

• Others

Smart Fitness Apps Market Segment by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of MEA)

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

• Estimates 2020-2027 smart fitness apps market dynamics, development and trends

• Detailed overview of the market including market size, share, growth opportunities, and challenges in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis with qualitative and quantitative research incorporating impact of economic and political aspects

• Competitive landscape focusing on detailed information about every market player along with new projects and strategies adopted by them

• Comprehensive analysis of company profiles covering product offerings, recent developments, SWOT analysis, licence agreement and other strategies adopted by key players in the global smart fitness apps market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the expected market size of the global smart fitness apps market over the forecast period?

• What key factors are expected to drive global smart fitness apps market during the forecast period?

• What are some of the key challenges that the global smart fitness apps market is expected to face during the forecast period?

• Who are the leading companies operating in the smart fitness apps market?

• Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period?

• Which regional market is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period?

Market Summary:

Chapter 1: Smart Fitness APPs Market definition, introduction, current and emerging market trends, market driving force, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

Chapter 2: Basic information about global Smart Fitness APPs Market.

Chapter 3: Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on overall market dynamics. Pre-COVID and post-COVID analysis.

Chapter 4: Details about key manufacturers in the global Smart Fitness APPs Market, consisting of complete profile of players, competitive landscape, peer group analysis and BCG matrix.

Chapter 5: Smart Fitness APPs Market factor analysis, Porter’s Five force analysis, supply/value chain, PESTLE model, market entropy and Patent analysis.

Chapter 6: Detailed overview of market segments, regional analysis by sales, revenue and prices.

Objective of the Report:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Smart Fitness APPs Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Smart Fitness APPs Market their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Smart Fitness APPs Market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures.

