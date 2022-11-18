Tom Hayman, Founder & CEO of Negotiation Expertise, LLC, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Tom Hayman, Founder & CEO of Negotiation Expertise, LLC for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series
About Negotiation Expertise, LLC
The Real Estate Negotiation Institute (RENI) focuses only on negotiation training and is operated by true subject matter experts.
RENI is the first and leading negotiation training company in real estate in North America.
RENI owns the Master Certified Negotiation Expert (MCNE®) designation program and the Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE®) course. The MCNE program is the premier negotiation training program in real estate and the CNE course is the most popular negotiation training course in real estate.
The owners of RENI have professional negotiation training from Harvard, Wharton, Karrass, and Oxford University in England.
RENI has over 70,000 graduates and 500,000+ classroom hours.
By combining the negotiation expertise with relevant real estate experience, RENI is able to provide unmatched negotiation training to real estate professionals.
Real estate clients rate “negotiation skills in their agent” as the most important service provided by an agent (see “Game Changer” publication). Getting the best negotiation training available is in your and your clients’ best interests!
And NAR’s Code of Ethics does not limit your advertising to only NAR designations (see NAR’s Code of Ethics, Standard of Practice 12-13). You can use any designation/certification you have earned in your marketing, including the CNE and MCNE.
Student feedback and thousands of testimonials confirm that RENI’s training is not only among the best in the industry, but it can truly improve your business and your life.
