Global HP (High Potency) APIs Market Growth Trajectory

HP (High Potency) APIs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s HP (High Potency) APIs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2022”, the HP (high potency) APIs market is predicted to reach a value of $19,772.2 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% since 2016. The high potency APIs market is expected to grow from $19,772.2 million in 2021 to $30,405.1 million in 2026 at a rate of 9.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2026 and reach $47,914.6 million in 2031. The rise in the number of cancer cases contributed to the growth of the high potency APIs market.

Key Trends In The HP (High Potency) APIs Market

The companies dealing in the high potency APIs market are focusing on increasing investment to grow HPAPI production.

With the rise in prevalence of diseases, there is increase in demand for high potency APIs. Hence to meet the growing demand for high potency APIs, companies in the market are increasing their investments.

For example, in March 2022, Novasep, based in Lyon, France, a group of companies involved in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical technologies, planned to invest €5.1 million ($5.44 million) to expand its production capacity for high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) at its Le Mans site in France.

Overview Of The HP (High Potency) APIs Market

The high potency APIs (HPAPI) market consists of sales of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients. High potency APIs are extremely effective in pharmacologically active ingredients. These are highly specific in their action and offer significant efficiency even at low daily therapeutic doses. HPAPIs are used in formulations for high potent drugs, owing to their ability to target precise disease cells, including cancer cells.

HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Innovative HPAPI, Generic HPAPI

• By Synthesis Type: Synthetic HPAPI, Biotech HPAPI

• By Therapeutic Application: Oncology, Harmonal Disorder, Glaucoma, Other Therapeutic Applications (Respiratory Disorders, CVD, Diabetes, Cosmetology, and Erectile Dysfunction)

• By Geography: The global HP (high potency) APIs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Lonza Group AG

HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2022 provides an overview of HP (high potency) APIs global market.

