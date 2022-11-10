2022 LIT Talent Awards Declares Its Annual Champions

2022 LIT Talent Awards S2 Winners Announced 2023 LIT Talent Awards Call For Entries

The 2022 LIT Talent Awards is delighted to pronounce the full list of the 2022 winners to the public by the International Awards Associate (IAA).

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 LIT Talent Awards is delighted to pronounce the full list of the 2022 winners to the public by the International Awards Associate (IAA) to uphold its primary goal to cultivate experts aimed at elevating overall standards, creating monumental impact upon the league, while honoring and acknowledging galvanizing revelations of top-notch entertainment.

Throughout 2022, more than 600 submissions that are imbued with ardor from entrants worldwide have been amassed, including United States, Panama, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Germany, Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, and many other countries.

Amongst highly regarded submissions, only the best is chosen from an extensive quantity to be critically evaluated by the virtuous grand jury panel and be crowned as winners of the decorous award program, with famous industry names like CJ ENM Mnet Digital Studio, Vitae Records, Ignacio Salvatierra P., Cameo FX, Russ Hewitt, Marlon van Maastricht, Tanya George and much more.

2022 LIT of the Year

Saweetie – Fast (Motion) by Cameo FX and Relay Dance by CJ ENM Mnet Digital Studio

After strict and unbiased evaluations of all available performances, the LIT Talent Awards is proud to present the most sought-after title of 2022, the LIT of the Year to: Saweetie – Fast (Motion) by Cameo FX (Season 1) and Relay Dance by CJ ENM Mnet Digital Studio (Season 2), each with cash prizes of $2,000, a LITO statuette to commemorate their proud achievements, and also a LIT of the Year certificate that signifies the highest status.

2022 Category Winners of the Year

As the LIT Talent Awards draws to a close, the awards program has appointed the selected entries as Category Winners of the Year who has shown great determination and dexterity proving that they are the finest in their categories, with $100 of cash prizes and an honorary Category Winner certificate awarded to:

1. LIT Music of the Year

• Happy by Meg Pfeiffer & Luca Stricagnoli (Season 1)

• Quiet, Please! by Milli Janatková (Season 2)

2. LIT Music Video of the Year

• Kelly Rowland – Flowers by Cut+Run (Season 1)

• Gimme Love by Vitae Records (Season 2)

3. LIT Songwriting of the Year

• Zero Expectations – “Mindless Matters” by Unsigned (Season 1)

• “Rigged Games” by Marlon van Maastricht (Season 2)

4. LIT Instrumentalists of the Year

• Ludwig van Beethoven: In Celebration of 250th Anniversary by Sophia Agranovich (Season 1)

• Chasing Horizons by Russ Hewitt (Season 2)

5. LIT Film of the Year

• Sedna, Empress of the Sea by Paul Baraka (Season 1)

• ARAMCO – National Day by Cameo FX (Season 2)

6. LIT Influencers of the Year

• Moms Don’t Have Time To by Zibby Owens

“After our previous success, the unique artistic directions put on show by some of the world’s greatest entertainers has led to the highest levels of praise and commendations, turning aspirations into reality,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “For this year of the LIT Talent Awards, we are extremely excited to showcase a new wave of astounding performances in accordance to golden industry standards.”

View the complete list of 2022’s award winners at https://littalentawards.com/winner.php.

Grand Jury Panel

The awards program congregated a set of acclaimed individuals from the entertainment industry to adjudicate the entries. These very individuals include Nicki Kris (United States), Natalie Jean (United States), Anaya Kunst (Brazil), Miguel Bareilles (Austria), Kailena Van de Nes (Canada), Brian Katona (Austria), Reiko Nomura (Japan) and many more that have equitably and critically assessed each entry.

“The 2022 LIT Talent Awards puts its focus onto the talent of its participants that are involved in the creation of the project, be it the talents that breathe life into the performance or the crew that helped make that vision happen,” said Thomas Brandt. “With the entertainment industry continuing to march forward, I look forward to the next generations of performers that will be remembered forever for their works who leave a positive impact on the industry, if not the world.”

The 2023 LIT Talent Awards is now open to encompass more exciting submissions, with the grand return of its’ Bundle Entries Package that grants an amplified opportunity to present more works, all at a single pricing of $250 with 5 credits ($50 per entry). The Early Bird deadline will fall on December 14, 2022, the Regular deadline on January 25, 2023, the Final deadline on February 22, 2023, the Final Extension deadline on March 22, 2023, and the results announcement on May 12, 2023.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women In Business Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, European Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. IAA created the LIT Talent Awards to recognize music, film, video, influencer and global talents found in all aspects of the entertainment industry.