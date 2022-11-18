Deanna Hansen, Founder of Fluid Isometrics™ & Block Therapy™, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Deanna Hansen, Founder of Block Therapy™ joins other leaders & thought leaders interviewed for DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show
Deanna Hansen is a leading health and body expert. An amazing interview with a world-wide leader! A must watch interview for anyone wanting a better life!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Deanna Hansen, Founder of Fluid Isometrics™ & Block Therapy™ for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Deanna Hansen joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
Deanna Hansen is a retired Athletic Therapist, a #1 best-selling author on Amazon and founder of Fluid Isometrics™ and Block Therapy™, a bodywork practice that is therapy, exercise and meditation all in one. Deanna’s passion is to help people understand how their bodies work, and provide a system to tap into their innate intelligence. From those with debilitating issues to the elite athlete, this work can be modified to address any situation.
Block Therapy™ is a self-care bodywork practice that benefits people of all ages, as well as any condition. Utilizing a therapeutic tool, the Block Buddy™, this practice releases adhesions and scar tissue in the fascia (connective tissue), ultimately awakening cells previously blocked from blood and oxygen flow – critical to health and healing. Block Therapy™ also incorporates the power of proper diaphragmatic breathing as a way out of pain and suffering as well as understanding the importance of proper cell alignment. The process of releasing the adhesions, oxygenating the cells and rebuilding postural foundations is critical to releasing pain and trauma, managing size and shape, reversing signs of aging, healing acute injuries, accelerating recovery, improving physical performance and maintaining overall mental and physical health and wellness. Join the Block Therapy™ Phenomenon today! Visit the Block Therapy™ website and to start experiencing the benefits of this simple, efficient and inexpensive self- care system, from the comfort of your own home.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Deanna Hansen was amazing. The success of Fluid Isometrics™ & Block Therapy™ is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Deanna Hansen on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Fluid Isometrics™ & Block Therapy™. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Deanna Hansen who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Deanna Hansen”.
