Inspira Holding Launches Travel Booking Platform with Cruises, Flights, Car Rentals, and more
These new features complement the already best-in-class hotel booking engine, allowing users to plan their entire trip using one single platform
We are always looking to innovate, to offer our partners functional, useful, and complete solutions. Each added service innovates in its own right to provide better pricing and user experience.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Closed User Group (CUG) travel supplier, Inspira Holding has announced that its robust travel booking platform, which serves more than 80,000,000 end users, has been revamped to include cruises, flights, and car rentals, as well as vacation rentals. These new features will be available soon alongside more than 1.2 million accommodation options worldwide, allowing users to plan their entire trip using one single platform.
“We are always looking to innovate, to offer our partners functional, useful, and complete solutions. Each added service not only adds to the completeness of the Inspira platform but also innovates in its own right to provide better pricing and user experience. We now offer cruises, flights, cars, and vacation rentals, and we continue to work to include new features that will be available soon”, explained Somit Talwar, CEO of Inspira.
These new functionalities can be accessed and booked by all partners and members of their organizations. In addition, Inspira's exceptional customer service will assist customers with any questions or needs that may arise when using these new features.
The system for booking cruises, flights, cars, and vacation rentals has been designed in line with the accommodation booking system, which provides the lowest prices, detailed descriptions, and images, reviews, multiple filters to streamline the search, tailored suggestions, etc.
With this launch, Inspira reinforces its commitment to constant innovation, through which it continues to provide comprehensive solutions for users to have the best possible travel experience. Moreover, it also consolidates its position as a leading CUG travel supplier.
About Inspira Holding
Inspira Holding, known for its technology, value pricing, and customer service, is a travel loyalty provider trusted by large organizations and top suppliers worldwide. Leveraging the power of travel and hyper-competitive pricing, Inspira builds member, employee, and customer loyalty. To date, Inspira partners with membership organizations representing over 80,000,000 million consumers.
Its journey started back in 2012 in Southern California with a small group of developers and entrepreneurs that shared, above all else, a deeply rooted passion for travel. They set out to create various Closed User Group travel platforms that empowered employee benefits, resort loyalty, and wellness incentive programs for many institutions and large corporations worldwide that would ultimately allow people to access more affordable travel. The team grew and so did its presence. The company opened more offices throughout the USA and Latin America. In recent years, they have experienced exponential growth to the point of being present on all continents, providing travel and tech development services now also in Europe and Asia.
