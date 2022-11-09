Pet Drying Cabinet Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

The “Global Pet Drying Cabinet Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players.

ISLE OF MAN, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Drying Cabinet Market Size Analysis:

It is estimated that the pet drying cabinet market was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2028, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Therefore, the base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period extends from 2018 to 2028.

The pet drying cabinet market is driven by growing awareness about animal health and increasing adoption of pets. However, high cost associated with pet drying cabinets is anticipated to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

A pet drying cabinet is a machine used to dry wet pets, such as dogs and cats, by circulating hot air around them. It is similar to a human hair dryer in terms of function, but it is larger and has additional features such as a timer, temperature control, and an automatic shut-off function.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

-The global pet drying cabinet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025.

-The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for pet drying cabinets during the forecast period.

-The rising demand for professional grooming services is one of the major factors driving the market's growth.

-The growing popularity of pets and the changing lifestyle of pet owners are also contributing to the market growth.

COVID-19 Scenario:

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread globally, businesses in various industries are being impacted. The pet industry is no exception, with many pet-related companies feeling the effects of the outbreak.

One area that has been particularly impacted is the market for pet drying cabinets. These cabinets are used to dry wet or damp pets, and are often used by professional groomers. However, with the outbreak of COVID-19, many professional grooming businesses have been forced to close their doors, leading to a decrease in demand for pet drying cabinets.

Despite the decrease in demand, some manufacturers have seen an increase in sales of pet drying cabinets as pet owners look for ways to groom their pets at home. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the market for pet drying cabinets will likely continue to be affected.

Segmentations covered into report:

Segment by Type

· Plain Fan Type

· Axial Type

· Turbine Type

· Direct Exhaust Type

· Hybrid Type

Segment by Application

· Pet Groomer

· Pet Hospital

· Household

· Training Base

· Biological Research Institution

· Other

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global pet drying cabinet market due to the high per capita expenditure on pets. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period owing to factors such as rising awareness about animal health & hygiene and increasing preference for pet ownership.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

Covid 19 impact analysis on global Pet Drying Cabinet industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Pet Drying Cabinet market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Pet Drying Cabinet market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Pet Drying Cabinet market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

Statistics on Pet Drying Cabinet and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Pet Drying Cabinet across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

