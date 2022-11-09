Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Hits 5-day High as CleverMinu Supports all Meme and Inu gains
The world is keenly watching the CleverMinu token and got 45000 holders so far and as its price has hit 450% in the past 10 days. Furthermore, the price went from $0.0001 to $0.00043,Best presale ever”EASY LILYANLAND, RHODE ISLAND, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How far will the Dogecoin price prediction go as it crosses $.015 per unit for the first time? It is no news that the CleverMinu launch has impacted the growth of Inu and memes on the market.
Additionally, the growth is based on CleverMinu's massive crypto community token on the web and its continuous support for all meme and Inu coins like Doge, baby Doge, and Shiba.
CleverMinu is a crypto community that supports meme and Inu coins, and this has reinforced the tokens' strength on the market in 2022. We can credit its success to the CleverMinu community, but the meme and Inu coins have garnered lots of online attention and several articles published by other meme and Inu communities on Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Baby Doge, Doge, etc.
The world is keenly watching the CleverMinu token and got 45000 holders so far and as its price has hit 450% in the past 10 days. The company has purchased and burned 46% of its token supply. Furthermore, the price went from $0.0001 to $0.00043, making it the best pre-sale in last seven years.
Shib was the self-proclaimed “Dogecoin killer,” but with CleverMinu support, it may hit $0.1 before it is listed in exchanges, increasing its price and holder capacity. We should mention at this point that the token is officially verified on Meta Mask and Trust Wallet, which is incredible.
Why is CleverMinu unique?
CleverMinu has created a system that gives control to the community while also making the token price and liquidity stable. As a “democratic” token, if I may say so, CleverMinu IMO sales will burn an equal amount of coin purchased and received by the buyer. For example, 100 CleverMinu tokens are burned if a buyer purchases and receive 100 of them. This process will continue until the IMO sale is over.
This approach allows the community to keep tabs on the market, price, and supply and demand while combining the best features and characteristics of the Inu and Meme tokens.
What Is an Initial Minu Offering (IMO)?
An Initial Minu Offering (IMO) is the new token sale in crypto currency industry’s introducing by Cleverminu it equivalent of an initial public offering (IPO).
A company seeking to raise money to create a new community token where users can handle the token price and supply. Interested users can buy into an initial minu offering to receive a new cryptocurrency token issued by the company. Our aim at Cleverminu is to bring exciting new structured products to the DeFi ecosystem, expanding the frontier of the space and making the market become more efficient through redistributing risk and reward to the right hands. After the completion of imo sale, the rest of all the tokens will be sent to the burning wallet, because there is no admin hand here to manipulate the token’s price it is purely a community-based token dedicated for the community.
What is Minu?
When you think of Cleverminu, think of a hybrid INU x MEME token!
CleverMinu is the world's most unique token as we combine the uniqueness and complexity of meme and inu tokens to create a token that gives holders the power to own and maintain the value of their token. Our token gives users a chance to burn tokens automatically to keep its volatility in an incredibly unstable market, giving you the power to control the flow of your tokens within our community.
We are also a community-based token that increases every time a purchase is made. With each token purchase, the amount will burn automatically to keep the numbers in circulation in check; this is one reason we are CleverMinu.
IMO Sale is on Going
The project’s IMO Sale is ON GOING. It has been started on Oct 27, 2022 09:00 UTC. Incredible things are coming for the project and the Cleverminu’s community. We’ll make the difference in this world, all of us.
Actually, IMO sale began at 0.0000001 USD, and the community bought nearly 13% of the total supply (130000000000 CLEVERMINU) in the first round, adding $13,000 to the liquidity pool. The community then sent 13% of the tokens to a "burning wallet" to increase the scarcity of their tokens and drive up their price.
Another 10% (10000000000 CLEVERMINU) of the total supply was acquired by the community for 0.000001$, adding 100,000 USD to the liquidity pool, and 10% of the tokens were delivered to the burning wallet. To date, 46% of the total supply has been transferred to the burning wallet, stabilizing the token price and liquidity.
