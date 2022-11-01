Inu & Meme Equivalent to Cleverminu Token Launched with 1 Trillion IMO Sale
A powerful token that combines the power of two and opens its users to the possibility and profitability of cryptocurrency
This has been done by the community, so that they can decide the market projections with the price and supply of the token, combining the best qualities of both INU and MEME tokens. Meme+Inu="MINU”EAST LILYANLAND, RHODE ISLAND, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CleverMinu, a community-based token, is introducing the best powerful hybrid token yet, Cleverminu's community-based token, whose value increases with each transaction, is building the Minu Ecosystem to give clients a simple path through the complex world of cryptocurrencies, particularly in terms of the issuance of NFTs and new tokens. Their goal and strategy are absolutely clear, To be the best influential meme coin that prioritizes its users
As per the community, Cleverminu’s upcoming awaited token sale activity put out 1 trillion CLEVERMINU tokens for public sale with the aim to create an open, decentralized community-driven economy.
It is mainly established and elected by the community for the community.
What is Minu?
When thinking of Minu, think of the world’s best unique token, CleverMinu combined the complexity and originality of meme tokens with the security of Inu tokens to produce a token that allows its owners control over its worth. CleverMinu team did some research on prior token sales and found that in 2016 there was an ICO (Initial Crowd Offering), in 2019, there are IEOs (initial exchange offering), and in 2021 there are IDOs (Initial Dex Offering), so CleverMinu decided to conduct an IMO sale (Initial MINU Offering) instead.
Many more individuals used DEX than CEX in the wake of the 2021 cryptocurrency boom, which token decided with the simultaneous introduction of numerous new digital currencies, including the Inu tokens and the meme tokens. Those who have lost out on Inu and meme tokens are being offered a new formula token at a price they can afford. Cleverminu has a 1 trillion token supply, which is low in comparison to previous meme and Inu tokens; as more people participate in our sale, the token supply will be reduced proportionally, raising the token price and making the token completely community-based.
What Is an Initial Minu Offering (IMO)?
An Initial MINU Offering (IMO) is the new token sale in the cryptocurrency industry introduced by Cleverminu equivalent to an initial public offering (IPO).
A community seeking to raise money to create a new community token where users can handle the token price and supply. Interested users can buy into an initial MINU offering to receive a new cryptocurrency token issued by the community. Our aim at Cleverminu is to bring exciting new structured products to the DeFi ecosystem, expanding the frontier of the space and making the market become more efficient through redistributing risk and reward to the right hands. After the completion of IMO sale, the rest of all the tokens will be sent to the burning wallet, because there is no admin hand here to manipulate the token’s price; it is purely a community-based token dedicated to the community.
IMO Sale is on Going
The CleverMinu team is glad to make things better. the team decided to give the gift to all the people who are part of our community. Our project’s IMO Sale is ONGOING. It started on Oct 27, 2022, at 00:00 UTC.
Incredible things are coming for our project and the Cleverminu community. CleverMinu will make a difference in this world, all of us.
Now IMO sale started with a price of 0.0000001$ and the community purchased nearly 13% of the total supply (130000000000 CLEVERMINU) in the first round and added 13000 USD to the liquidity pool & community send 13% of the tokens to the burning wallet to make this increase the scarcity of their tokens & pushing the price upwards.
Again, the community purchased another 10% (10000000000 CLEVERMINU)) worth of total supply with a price of 0.000001$ and added 100000 USD to the liquidity pool & community sent the 10% of the tokens to the burning wallet. So up to now, a total of 46% of the total supply has been sent to the burning wallet to make the token price and liquidity stable.
Ex: In the IMO sale if anyone purchases 100 CLEVERMINU tokens means the buyer will get 100 CLEVERMINU tokens & at the same time 100 CLEVERMINU tokens will be sent to the burning wallet automatically, this burning process will go on until the IMO sale is completed.
CleverMinu token officially verified in Trust wallet & More than 3.7 million has been raised in three days and there are over 25000+ CLEVERMINU holders already.
“what everyone sees today is just the beginning of what will unfold in the coming days.”
Finally, if you want to control the value of a token that combines the sophistication of inu tokens with the originality of meme tokens, you should consider Minu.
