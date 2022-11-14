The NY Product Design Awards Gears Up for 2023 – Now Open for Entries

2023 NY Product Design Awards Call For Entries 2022 S2 Product Designer of the Year 2022 S2 Product Design of the Year

True to their mission of honoring talented product designers, IAA will be hosting the NY Product Design Awards in 2023 for its third competitive year.

For those who understand how product design can affect everyday life, they know that the work itself is a huge undertaking. We hope to see more impressive works in this coming year.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True to their mission of honoring talented product designers, the International Awards Associate (IAA) will be hosting the NY Product Design Awards in 2023 for its third competitive year.

“The team is proud to say that we are back for yet another exciting year this coming 2023, all to elevate gifted product designers worldwide,” Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA, remarked. “For all their efforts in materializing their visions of a better future for the world, this is the least we can do. It is a humbling experience to see the amount of passion and ingenuity that are behind these designs.”

The competition is now open for entries for the 2023 competitive year. Submissions are accepted globally, as the focus remains on honoring talented designers and their ingenious works which improve people’s quality of life, regardless of the designers’ backgrounds.

As IAA places importance on approachability and accessibility for its award programs, the NY Product Design Awards is set up to deliver just that. The competition’s details can be found clearly outlined on its website, alongside information on eligibility and submission process. Further, submission fees are kept as low as $189. These measures help in catering to a wider demographic of product designers, which allows the competition to embrace professional and enthusiast designers alike.

The competition is open for participation by designers worldwide and encourages them to do so in order to showcase their works, all for a chance at global recognition. As its 2023 theme “Innovating Change” suggests, the NY Product Design Awards wishes to highlight how convention-altering designs create the future and revolutionize the contemporary. Entrants will be given a diverse range of categories such as – Automotive & Transport, Digital, Electronic Devices & Accessories, Fashion & Lifestyle, Furniture, Home Interior, Medical / Scientific Equipment, Lighting, Packaging, to name a few.

Panel of Judges

Out of a pool of global nominees, a list of jurors will be finalized. Selected nominees will be seasoned professionals themselves, who would then go on to assess every single submission. Blind judging will also be part of the process in order to avoid comparisons made between submitted works. Only when the standards of the jury are met will an entry be deemed worthy of a win.

Winners will be awarded with either of the two winning levels - Gold or Silver. They will also stand a chance to be nominated as Product Designer of the Year, or have their design nominated as Product Design of the Year.

Eligibility

For any work to be eligible for entry, it must be either conceptual, a work-in-progress, or completed. The submitted work itself should be no more than five years old. Submissions are not limited by experience levels or career backgrounds.

The competition is open for submissions from November 9, 2022 until March 22, 2023. To save on submission fees, interested parties are advised to enter during the Early Bird Deadline.

KEY DATES

• Early Bird: November 9, 2022 - December 14, 2022

• Regular: December 15, 2022 - January 18, 2023

• Final: January 19, 2023 - February 15, 2023

• Final Extension: February 16, 2023 - March 22, 2023

• Results Announcement: May 12, 2023

For submission guidelines, please visit https://nydesignawards.com/. Past winners’ works can also be viewed on the website.

IAA is posed to maintain itself as an international platform to showcase aspiring talents’ works. “It is a humbling experience when you are a platform for talented designers to showcase their works. You can really see how their works play an important role in the world today, so it brings joy to the team when we see designers get the recognition they deserve,” Thomas stated. “For those who understand how product design can affect everyday life, they know that the work itself is a huge undertaking. We hope to see more impressive works in this coming year.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, iLuxury Awards, Vega Digital Awards, New York Photography Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Women in Business Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, and European Photography Awards. Its mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

IAA assembled the NY Product Design Awards to promote the best product design has to offer, from all around the globe.