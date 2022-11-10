TITAN Business Awards Announces 2023 Competitive Season, Now Open for Entries

2023 TITAN Business Awards Call For Entries 2023 TITAN Statuettes

Recognizing the achievements of entrepreneurs, professionals, and organizations in business, IAA resumes its hosting of the TITAN Business Awards for 2023.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As means of recognizing the achievements and positive contributions of entrepreneurs, professionals, and organizations in the business arena, the International Awards Associate (IAA) resumes its hosting of the TITAN Business Awards for the year 2023.

“We are eager to continue being a platform to honor excellence found in business industries,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, said. “As these industries get back on their feet and grow despite the adversities they have encountered, we wish to honor the efforts and continued excellence they have put in and displayed.”

The TITAN Business Awards made itself known when it became one of the fastest growing awards under IAA. Due to its reception, IAA has taken the necessary steps to build up and grow the competition.

With the intent to honor individuals and entities who continually hone themselves and build upon their culture of excellence, the awards program decided on their 2023 theme to be “Dominate Excellence”. As these individuals continue to rise and go beyond what was thought possible, the awards believes strongly that the world should acknowledge their achievements.

The TITAN Business Awards is open to submissions from entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations worldwide. Interested parties may select a category that best suits them, out of selections such as Achievement, Company & Organization, Management, Marketing, PR & Communications, and Business Website, to name a few.

In a lot of ways, the TITAN Business Awards has stayed true to themselves since their launch. Its emphasis on accessibility is demonstrated by the number of categories available for selection, their simple online application, and their affordable rates.

Submissions can be made as individuals or in teams. Since submission is entirely online, entrants get to enjoy the privilege of being able to compete from anywhere in the world. A small fee will be charged for administrative purposes.

Entries will be carefully assessed by a panel of internationally recognized senior-level executives, business professionals, and acclaimed entrepreneurs, all of whom represent the best their respective industries have to offer. 2023 winners will be honored with 2 levels of winnings – Platinum or Gold. The best submitted work will also be crowned Category Winner of the Year.

What’s New in the 2023 TITAN Business Awards?

To keep the awards more desirable to a wider demographic, FOUR new categories and a myriad of sub-categories have been added to the competition, of which include:

• Main categories - Executives & Professionals, Business Development, Video, Event;

• Sub-categories - Artificial Intelligence, Diversified Services, NextGen Technology, Robotics, Shipping, Analytic Solution, and many more.

With the inclusion of these new categories, the TITAN Business Awards hopes to honor and celebrate the achievements of an even wider spectrum of professionals in the business sector.

“By covering a wider demographic and even more sectors, we hope to extend the opportunity of being honored to segments of the business community that we had previously not reached out to,” Thomas remarked. “We are truly thankful for having the privilege to honor those who have been continuously demonstrating excellence year after year.”

The competitions will be open for submissions from November 9, 2022 until March 22, 2023. To save on submission fees, interested parties are advised to enter during the Early Bird Deadline to save on entry fees.

KEY DATES

• Early Bird: November 9, 2022 - December 14, 2022

• Regular: December 15, 2022 – January 25, 2023

• Final: January 26, 2023 - February 22, 2023

• Final Extension: February 23, 2023 - March 22, 2023

• Results Announcement: May 12, 2023

For submission guidelines, please visit https://thetitanawards.com/. Past TITAN winners can also be viewed on the website.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, iLuxury Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Women in Business Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, and European Photography Awards. Its mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

IAA assembled the TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.