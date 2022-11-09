Ananda Soul Opens New Store Location in Uluwatu, Bali

Ananda Soul is excited to open its newest location in the spiritually important Uluwatu region of Bali, home to one of the island’s main temples.

BALI, INDONESIA, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ananda Soul, makers of ethically sourced jewelry, announce the opening of their newest location in Uluwatu, Bali. The new store, which is located at Jl Labuansait, Pecatu, Kuta Selatan, Badung 80361, will open on Wednesday, November 8, 2022.In keeping with company tradition, and honoring local customs, Ananda Soul will participate in a Balinese Blessing Ceremony as part of the store’s grand opening. The entire Ananda Soul team will attend the ceremony to celebrate the milestone that opening a new store marks on the company’s journey of expansion and growth.“After only living in Ubud for the past 14 years, I spent time in Uluwatu during the pandemic and came to love it,” says Christina Zipperlen, designer and founder of Ananda Soul. “Uluwatu is a very special place, and it feels like the life force is flowing agin after the island was closed. This new store has been a beautiful project of celebration for the Bali team to design and create together, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”Located on the southern tip of Bali, Uluwaut is known for its beautiful beaches, spectacular cliffs and some of the best waves in the world. In addition to being a surfer’s paradise, Uluwatu is also a place of spiritual importance as it is home to the Pura Luhur Uluwatu, one of six main temples in Bali considered to be “spiritual pillars” of the island.About Ananda Soul CreationsOver the course of the last decade, Ananda Soul jewelry has brought delight to thousands of people who want sustainably sourced and specially made creations. From team members to shoppers, Ananda Soul seeks to establish a sense of family with those who reach out to them.Visit their website for in-depth information on their team of leaders, their business practices, their values, and their wide selection of jewelry perfect for anyone with a good heart, and a good sense of style.MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:Address: Jl. Dewisita 10, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, IndonesiaWebsite: http://www.anandasoul.com/